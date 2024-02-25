MSNBC host and author Joy-Ann Reid discusses new book, ‘Medgar & Myrlie’ in Germantown

The Philadelphia Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Inc. recently hosted a special event featuring the host of MSNBC’s The ReidOut and New York Times bestselling author, Joy-Ann Reid. Reid was interviewed by author, activist, and owner of Uncle Bobbie’s Coffee & Books, Marc Lamont Hill, where she discussed her latest book, “Medgar & Myrlie.”

Dr. Penny Sparks-Nixon, president of the Philadelphia Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. (front row, center left) and MSNBC host and author Joy Ann Reid (front row, center right) and sorority members pose for a photo at the book launch event. (Photo/ BE Creative Marketing Studio)

The book launch event took place on February 7 at the First United Methodist Church of Germantown.

Reid delved into the extraordinary lives and legacies of civil rights icons Medgar and Myrlie Evers. The discussion centered around the pivotal moment in American history marked by Medgar Evers’s tragic assassination, exploring the profound impact it had on the Civil Rights Movement.

Myrlie Louise Beasley and Medgar Evers’s love story, their unwavering commitment to the fight for Black voting rights, desegregation, and the challenges they faced in the racially charged environment of the 1960s South, were at the heart of the conversation. Reid used their relationship as a lens to examine the on-the-ground work that went into securing basic rights for Black Americans, with lasting repercussions still felt today.

The event also featured a Q&A session, providing attendees with the opportunity to engage directly with Joy-Ann Reid and Marc Lamont Hill. Additionally, copies of “Medgar & Myrlie” available for purchase at the event were signed by the author.