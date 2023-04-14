More than 1,000 members of The Links Incorporated expected to attend the 47th Eastern Area Conference in Philadelphia April 26-30

Professional women leaders are expected to attend this historic gathering which aims to empower and elevate Philadelphia families and students attending area HBCUs.

The 47th Eastern Area Conference of The Links Incorporated will take place on April 26 through April 30 at the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown, located at 1201 Market Street.

The city’s skyline will be lit in green and white to welcome the more than 1,000 members expected to gather in the city of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection for the conference “Phenomenal Women Who Empower & Elevate.” Members from Virginia to the New England states will engage in empowering workshops and a large-scale community service project that addresses Philadelphia’s widespread poverty, hunger, and food insecurity.

The Links, Incorporated, is an international, not-for-profit corporation, established in 1946. The Eastern Area of the Links, Inc., is the first area and is made up of 82 chapters and nearly 5,000 dynamic women throughout Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Virginia, and the United Kingdom. The Links is one of the nation’s oldest and largest volunteer service organizations committed to enriching, sustaining, and ensuring the culture and economic survival of African Americans and other people of African ancestry.

“Black communities face hunger at higher rates than their white counterparts due to social, economic and environmental challenges,” said Lisa Loury Lomas, The Links, Incorporated Eastern Area director.

“While in Philadelphia, our goal is to have impactful activities and dialogue intended to make a sustainable difference for families and college students in need and to increase awareness in the broader community about eradicating food insecurity.”

Led by the Keystone Cluster of the Links, which includes the founding Philadelphia Chapter as well as eight other local chapters, members will provide intergenerational support to people in the region by providing food, clothing, personal care products, and financial assistance to families, college students, and senior citizens in need.

The media is invited to cover the community service project as well as the following public events:

• Now-April 26 (various locations): Members of the nine host Links chapters which make up the Keystone Cluster will collect contributions for the pantries at area Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Students at Cheyney University, Delaware State University and Lincoln University will benefit from these donations.

• Wednesday, April 26, 9:30 AM-12:30 PM: Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church Family Life Center located at 2800 Cheltenham Avenue, Philadelphia. Members of the Links, Inc., will pack healthy food items for area youth and senior facilities. Two local food distribution programs will receive a monetary donation to support their mission.

• Wednesday, April 26, 7:30 PM – 10:00 PM: Opening Ceremony, The Downtown Philadelphia Marriott, 1201 Market Street, Philadelphia. Join us as we welcome members of The Links, Inc., to Philadelphia featuring live entertainment provided by Philly’s own neo-soul sensation Kindred the Family Soul. We will also be joined by Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, a member of the Links, Inc., Philadelphia Chapter.

• Friday, April 28, 12:30 PM: The Civic Luncheon Philadelphia Marriott Downtown, 1201 Market Street, Philadelphia. Members of the Links, Inc., will recognize the leadership and contributions of people making a difference in the city of Philadelphia including: Winopa Mbakop, founder and president, Reaching All Women Ministry; Joan Myers Brown, founder and executive artistic advisor, PHILADANCO!; Florence Momplaisir, assistant professor, University of Pennsylvania; Marlene Saunders, Delaware State University; Joanna McClinton, Pennsylvania House speaker; and Ashley Christopher, HBCU Week Foundation founder and CEO.

• Saturday, April 29, 11:30 AM -12:30 PM: HBCU Check Presentation, The Downtown Philadelphia Marriott, 1201 Market Street, Philadelphia. Representatives from the three HBCUs will discuss food insecurity on their campuses, how it manifests itself in student performance, and how the community can make contributions to help eradicate the issues faced on campus. Financial donations will be presented to Lincoln, Cheyney, and Delaware State Universities.

• Sunday, April 30, 9:30 AM: Closing Worship Service Mother Bethel AME Church, 419 South 6th Street, Philadelphia. – Join Rev. Mark & Leslie Tyler, member of the Delaware Valley (PA) Chapter of the Links, Inc., for a special worship service. All are welcome.

Additionally, Philadelphia area businesses will welcome The Links, Inc., by lighting their buildings in green and white. The buildings include:

The Ben Franklin Bridge, Cira Centre, Cira South Garage and The Bulletin Building, Children’s Hospital, Comcast Center, FMC Tower, Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, One Liberty Place, PECO, and the Roberts Center.

For more information on the 47th Eastern Area Conference of the Links, Inc., contact Desirea L. Hughes at: (301) 254-2222.