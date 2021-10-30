Image

2:14 PM / Saturday October 30, 2021

Independence Blue Cross
30 Oct 2021

10-year-old Qadr Williamson went missing from West Mt. Airy

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
October 30, 2021 Category: Local Posted by:

The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating 10-year-old Missing Juvenile Qadr Williamson. She was last seen on Thursday, October 21st, 2021.,at 7:45 A.M., by her foster mother on the 300 block of Glen Echo Rd.

She is 5’5″ 125lbs, medium build, dark complexion, brown eyes, black braided/locked hair. She was last seen wearing black pants, a black shirt and a blue hoodie with black sneakers. Female’s whereabouts are unknown at this time.

Image

Anyone with any information on Qadr’s whereabouts is asked to please contact Northwest Detectives Division at 215-686-3353 or 911.

Related Posts

Default ThumbnailMissing Endangered Juvenile Default ThumbnailMISSING: Avonte Oquendo African teens missing from robotics competition in DC seen crossing Canadian border
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Independence Blue Cross

Recent News

Week In Review

Nearly 1,800 women murdered by men in one year, new Violence Policy Center study finds

October 29, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email WASHINGTON, DC — Nine out of 10 Black women murdered by men are...

Sun Report

Five tips for a pet-friendly outdoor space

October 29, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT Since the start of the pandemic, approximately 12.6 million U.S. households have...

Health

EXPLAINER: Is it time to get a COVID-19 booster? Which one?

October 29, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email By Lauran Neergaard and Mike Stobbe ASSOCIATED  PRESS  Millions more Americans just became...

Stateside

2021 General Election ‘at-a-glance’ voter guide

October 29, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email Local Contests City Controller The city controller is elected to a four-year term,...

Politics

Mail ballots, office hours, and drop box locations for the 2021 General and Special Elections

October 29, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email The Philadelphia County Board of Elections office in City Hall 140 is open...

Oasis

Obituary: Bynum family patriarch, Philadelphia businessman Benjamin L. Bynum, Sr. , 98

October 29, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email It is with great sadness that the Bynum Family announces the passing of...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff