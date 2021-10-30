10-year-old Qadr Williamson went missing from West Mt. Airy

The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating 10-year-old Missing Juvenile Qadr Williamson. She was last seen on Thursday, October 21st, 2021.,at 7:45 A.M., by her foster mother on the 300 block of Glen Echo Rd.

She is 5’5″ 125lbs, medium build, dark complexion, brown eyes, black braided/locked hair. She was last seen wearing black pants, a black shirt and a blue hoodie with black sneakers. Female’s whereabouts are unknown at this time.

Anyone with any information on Qadr’s whereabouts is asked to please contact Northwest Detectives Division at 215-686-3353 or 911.