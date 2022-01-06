Message from The Philadelphia NAACP Branch President Catherine Hicks, on the tragic loss of 13 lives in a house fire

The NAACP Philadelphia Branch would like to express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the lives lost today, in a Philadelphia house fire. Our hearts are heavy as we grieve with a community that has experienced such a tremendous loss.

Please take this time to do a walk-through of your homes, have an emergency exit plan and check your smoke detectors to ensure they are working and have fresh batteries. If you are in need of smoke detectors or are not sure your smoke detector is working properly, contact your local fire department or call the 311 non-emergency line for assistance in locating your nearest fire department. You can also contact us at the Philadelphia Branch NAACP at 215-278-2216 for information on resources, to ensure a tragedy like this does not occur again. Stay safe and keep your families safe!