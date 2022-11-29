Message from Catherine Hicks Philadelphia Branch NAACP President and Publisher of the SUN on passing of former PA Senator T. Milton Street

The Philadelphia Branch NAACP and the Philadelphia SUN family, is saddened to hear of the passing of T. Milton Street at the age of 83.

A former PA State Senator, activist and entrepreneur, he was known for his advocacy for fighting poverty and homelessness. He was a force within the Philadelphia community.

We send our sincere condolences and prayers to his family, his brother former Mayor John F. Street, a life member who serves on the Philadelphia Branch Executive Committee and his nephew Senator Sharif Street also a member of our Branch.

T. Milton Street’s memory and accomplishments will always be remembered.