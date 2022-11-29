Image

12:42 PM / Wednesday November 30, 2022

Independence Blue Cross
29 Nov 2022

Message from Catherine Hicks Philadelphia Branch NAACP President and Publisher of the SUN on passing of former PA Senator T. Milton Street

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
November 29, 2022 Category: Local Posted by:

The Philadelphia Branch NAACP and the Philadelphia SUN family, is saddened to hear of the passing of T. Milton Street  at the age of 83.

A former PA State Senator, activist and entrepreneur, he was known for his advocacy for fighting poverty and homelessness.  He was a force within the Philadelphia community.  

We send our sincere condolences and prayers to his family, his brother former Mayor John F. Street, a life member who serves on the Philadelphia Branch Executive Committee and his nephew Senator Sharif Street also a member of our Branch. 

T. Milton Street’s memory and accomplishments will always be remembered. 

Related Posts

Message from The Philadelphia NAACP Branch President Catherine Hicks, on the tragic loss of 12 lives in a house fire Statement from NAACP Philadelphia Branch President Catherine Hicks on the  University of Virginia shootings Statement from NAACP Philadelphia Branch President Catherine Hicks on Ahmaud Arbery verdict
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Phila Recycling

Categories

Philadelphia Recycling

Recent News

Local

Message from Catherine Hicks Philadelphia Branch NAACP President and Publisher of the SUN on passing of former PA Senator T. Milton Street

November 29, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email The Philadelphia Branch NAACP and the Philadelphia SUN family, is saddened to hear...

Stateside

Buffalo gunman pleads guilty in racist supermarket massacre

November 28, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email By CAROLYN THOMPSON BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The white gunman who massacred 10...

Week In Review

Biden admin to ask high court to take up student debt plan

November 24, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill...

Politics

Georgia runoff: Why one Senate seat is crucial for Democrats

November 24, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: This combination of photos shows, Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaking to...

Health

How to shop for the right Medicare plan and avoid costly mistakes

November 24, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT Inflation is putting the squeeze on all Americans, but no one is...

Color Of Money

Top financial to-dos to end the year strong and prepare for 2023

November 24, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT  The holidays are a time full of good cheer, but not necessarily...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff