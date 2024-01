Memorial Service for Charisse McGill will be held on Friday January, 26th 2024 at 11:00 AM

Location: Chapel of Saint Joseph’s University, 2525 Cardinal Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19131.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Charisse McGill Legacy Empowerment Fund – Givebutter.com/DZG832

The memorial will be streamed on the Saint Joseph’s University Campus Ministry YouTube page – youtube.com/@sju-campusministry?si=hL6xwLV5iUEhWUUZ