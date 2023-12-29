Image

9:35 AM / Saturday December 30, 2023

Independence Blue Cross
29 Dec 2023

McClinton, Cephas celebrate $225K in funding for ‘60th Street Spruce Up’

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
December 29, 2023 Category: Local Posted by:

State House Speaker Joanna McClinton (D-191st Dist.) and Philadelphia House Delegation Chair Rep. Morgan Cephas (D- are applauding $225,000 in state funds being awarded to Achieveability, a neighborhood revitalization organization that has served West Philadelphia for more than 40 years.

McClinton and Cephas said that Achieveability will use the funds for part of its “60th Street Spruce Up” project, including installing updated street lighting along the 60th Street commercial corridor to heighten public safety and create an inviting atmosphere for residents and visitors. 

The project will involve installing ten new lamps along a six-block section of 60th Street.

“The 60th Street corridor is the heartbeat of our community,” McClinton said. “Strengthening public safety and improving the aesthetics will make it an even better place to work, start a business, raise a family and visit.”

Cephas also noted how improved lighting would contribute to public safety and praised the organization’s work.

 “Proper lighting is an essential part of public safety and creating an inviting commercial corridor for businesses and customers,” she said. 

“Achieveability has been a great community partner throughout West Philadelphia, so I’m excited to see the 60th Street Corridor get this overdue sprucing up.”

The funding was awarded by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.

The department established the Local Share Account – a Philadelphia program to distribute a portion of slot machine license operation fees from Category 1 or 2 facilities operating within the City of Philadelphia.

 Funds are available for economic development, neighborhood revitalization, community improvement and other projects in the public interest within the City of Philadelphia.

Related Posts

Cephas announces $100,000 in funding to support affordable housing project Spruce Street Harbor Park to stay open through Sept. 28! Cephas brings first ‘Night Market’ to district
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Categories

Recent News

Philly NAACP

NAACP Philadelphia Update

December 22, 2023

Tweet Email Tweet Email Related Posts AACP Philadelphia Branch Update NAACP Philadelphia Branch Updates NAACP Philadelphia branch...

Sun Report

Holidays Gift Guide: Top tech gifts to keep you connected this holiday season and beyond

December 8, 2023

Tweet Email ABOVE PHOTO: Samsung Galaxy S23. (Editorial credit: Framesira / Shutterstock.com) BPT Holidays are all about...

Health

Self-care for a successful New Year

December 29, 2023

Tweet Email FAMILY FEATURES Resolving to commit to better self-care can happen any time of the year,...

Sports

Cleaning things up

December 29, 2023

Tweet Email The Philadelphia Eagles may be 11-4 and still have a shot at a first-round bye,...

Fur Babies Rule!

Fast facts about healthy skin and coat care for dogs

December 29, 2023

Tweet Email FAMILY FEATURES The condition and appearance of your dog’s skin and coat can serve as...

Seniors

Holiday gift guide for people living with dementia and their caregivers

December 14, 2023

Tweet Email BPT Holiday shopping and gift-giving can often be challenging, but even more so when shopping...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff