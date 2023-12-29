McClinton, Cephas celebrate $225K in funding for ‘60th Street Spruce Up’

State House Speaker Joanna McClinton (D-191st Dist.) and Philadelphia House Delegation Chair Rep. Morgan Cephas (D- are applauding $225,000 in state funds being awarded to Achieveability, a neighborhood revitalization organization that has served West Philadelphia for more than 40 years.

McClinton and Cephas said that Achieveability will use the funds for part of its “60th Street Spruce Up” project, including installing updated street lighting along the 60th Street commercial corridor to heighten public safety and create an inviting atmosphere for residents and visitors.

The project will involve installing ten new lamps along a six-block section of 60th Street.

“The 60th Street corridor is the heartbeat of our community,” McClinton said. “Strengthening public safety and improving the aesthetics will make it an even better place to work, start a business, raise a family and visit.”

Cephas also noted how improved lighting would contribute to public safety and praised the organization’s work.

“Proper lighting is an essential part of public safety and creating an inviting commercial corridor for businesses and customers,” she said.

“Achieveability has been a great community partner throughout West Philadelphia, so I’m excited to see the 60th Street Corridor get this overdue sprucing up.”

The funding was awarded by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.

The department established the Local Share Account – a Philadelphia program to distribute a portion of slot machine license operation fees from Category 1 or 2 facilities operating within the City of Philadelphia.

Funds are available for economic development, neighborhood revitalization, community improvement and other projects in the public interest within the City of Philadelphia.