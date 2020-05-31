Upper Darby on lockdown: Mayor Barbarann Keffer Announces Mandatory Curfew

Upper Darby Township will be under mandatory curfew effective Sunday May 31, 8 p.m.

Due to recent events in our region and in consultation with the Upper Darby Police and Fire Departments, I am issuing a public safety curfew for our township. The curfew shall be imposed beginning Sunday, May 31st from 8:00 p.m. to 6 a.m. for all persons within Upper Darby Township and will continue until further notice. Residents may only leave their homes to work at essential businesses, to seek medical attention or to seek assistance from law enforcement. These steps are being taken out of an abundance of caution and concern for public safety and we appreciate your cooperation.