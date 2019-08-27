Image

7:01 AM / Thursday August 29, 2019

Visit Dorchester
27 Aug 2019

Massive Multi-Alarm Fire At Greater Bible Way Temple, 52nd & Lancaster, Causes Parts Of Building To Collapse

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
August 27, 2019 Category: Local Posted by:

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A massive fire at a West Philadelphia church is finally under control after several hours as the blaze caused parts of the building to collapse onto the street. The three-alarm blaze erupted on Tuesday afternoon at the Greater Bible Way Temple on the 1400 block of North 52nd Street, and Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel says fire crews will be at the scene the entire night.

“The entire church has been involved in fire,” Thiel said.

Image

Burlington County Man Fatally Shoots Missing Man In Back Of Neck, Buries Him In Grave In Pine Barrens, Prosecutor Says

The church fire has been placed under control. PFD members will remain on scene all night to douse hot spots. https://t.co/1h4HQtLLMT

— Philadelphia Fire (@PhillyFireDept) August 27, 2019

Firefighters were called to the scene around 2:50 p.m. and the fire was placed under control shortly after 6 p.m.

Video from Chopper 3 showed smoke and flames shooting from the church’s roof and steeple. Smoke is masking the entire area. Fire officials are asking people to avoid the area.

Man Steals Poor Box At St. Dominic’s Church In Holmesburg, Philadelphia Police Say

Thiel said there were reports that everyone was out of the church at the time of the fire, but one person was transported to the hospital. The person’s condition is not yet known.

Related Posts

Phila. Fire Department Official Statement on the Colorado Street fire 27 years later: The Meridian Bank Building fire and the firefighters that lost their lives Demo contractor convicted in Philadelphia building collapse
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Local

McDonald’s offering harassment training to all US workers

August 28, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email McDonald’s is introducing a new training program for its U.S. employees after dozens...

Commentary

Divine Muva Diva: vol. 13

August 23, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email Ask muva vol. 13 Dear Muva: I feel like I live in a...

Color Of Money

Fans choose sides in the ‘Chicken Sandwich War’

August 25, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email Photo: Popeyes.com AssociatedPress NEW YORK — A nation already polarized finds itself divided...

Health

Exercise is important for everyone, especially people with disabilities

August 23, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT No matter how old or out of shape you think you are,...

Food And Beverage

Fans choose sides in the ‘Chicken Sandwich War’

August 25, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email Photo: Popeyes.com AssociatedPress NEW YORK — A nation already polarized finds itself divided...

Go With The-Flo

Gabrielle Union launched a second New York & Company clothing collection called “I’m Perfect”

August 23, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Gabrielle Union   (Photo: By Kathy Hutchins / shutterstock) By Florence...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff