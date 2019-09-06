Martha’s Vineyard couple feature new and upcoming authors and introduce literacy project during their brunch

ABOVE PHOTO: Authors Judith McDaniel, J’Keera Stephens, Lawrence and Laraine Washington.

By Andrea Lawful Sanders

Judith Dumorney McDaniel and her husband John hosted what they plan to be a yearly brunch for the Philadeldelphia folks who visit Martha’s Vineyard for the Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival. John set the tone, and along with his business partner Randy Robinsonfrom M|R Strategies LLC, they welcomed the guests and made them feel at home while honoring their presence with a sumptuous fare in a relaxing environment.

The goal is to have the brunch’s attendees connect with each other with the hope that the synergy would continue once they left the island, Judith explained.

Judith McDaniel with actor T.C. Carson from the ‘Living Single’ TV show.

That is exactly what they did. When attendees enter the property via an off-beaten path, it emerged into what feels like paradise — a Victorian styled house where people were having quiet conversations on the front porch, sampling tasty fare on the deck in back, while others found comfortable seating throughout the large home. There was also a swimming pool for those who chose to avail themselves of it.

The mission was twofold — the McDaniels also used the opportunity to highlight new and seasoned authors of books for Judith’s newest venture, the “Make Literacy Dope” project.

This project became a reality after her first book launch in August 2018 called “Teenagers In Charge, A Blueprint To Unmasking The Greatness In You,” which she wrote based off of a similar program she developed and ran successfully for years.

Hailing from the West Indies, Judith is a warm soul who has a vibrant energy for those around her in need and a passion for homeless teens.

As a newly-minted author, she truly wanted to move beyond a book launch and selling copies of her work.

She decided to do an authors’ brunch to celebrate other writers and remind them that their work was not in vain, and to network and connect in ways that will push them to keep selling their books.

Judith McDaniel speaking at the author’s brunch.

It was also to inspire others who wanted to be authors but didn’t know how. This was her third literacy event, and to her surprise, Executive Chef Larry and his wife, the caterers for the brunch, who already wrote one book, “Lincoln’s Big Choice,” together — were inspired to write another book! Her “Make Literacy Dope”campaign also aims to receive books from these authors and create libraries in shelters for the homeless, a worthwhile endeavor that is indeed incredibly “dope,” in a manner of speaking!

If you are an author that wants to be a part of these events, or would like to donate a book, please contact Judith at: J_dumorneymcdaniel IG or @ tic1995, via her website at: www.teenagersincharge.com, via email at: [email protected], Teenagers In Charge : a Blueprint to Unmasking the Greatness in You via FB or by calling (484) 466-8878. For more information about M|R Strategies, visit: www.mrstrategiesllc.com.