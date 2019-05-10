March of Dimes: March For Babies at Temple Ambler

ABOVE PHOTO: AAA brothers with the Guide Right Program Kids

By Alan R. Parker, Jr., president, Abington-Ambler Alumni Chapter, Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Incorporated

The Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Abington-Ambler Alumni Chapter participated in the March For Babies to help all moms and families experience the joy of a healthy baby.

With nearly 4 million babies born each year, there’s a lot of work to do to help them all.

AAA Brothers in attendance: Alan R. Parker Jr., President, Maurice Jenkins, Kali Avans, Cody Nichols, Jason Mitchel, Isa Clark and Elijah Golden

The Chapter raised over $2,000.00 for March of Dimes to support research, lead programs and provide education and advocacy that truly makes a difference to families in our community and across the country.