Lots of love and laughter as friends, family and loved ones gather at Positano Coast to celebrate Leah Fletcher

Looking in retrospect. Celebrating Leah Fletcher

By Monica Peters

Sixty persons from near and far came to Positano Coast restaurant in Center City Philadelphia to celebrate and remember the full and robust life of late Leah Fletcher, who was also the Operations Manager for The SUN. The private event was hosted by Leah’s best friend Beth Johnson.

The Saturday afternoon celebration, held on Sep. 10, was fitting for a queen, flanked with photo collages throughout the sunny venue with beautiful views displaying images of what mattered most to Leah: family, friends, traveling adventures and reading.

Leah ascended and gained her heavenly wings in January of this year.

The celebration, which included an emcee and live jazz band The Shayne Frederick Trio, was filled with sweet memories and laughter as Leah’s friends and colleagues from Valley Green Coop housing community (where Leah lived and served on the board), her former employer, NJ Higher Education, The Philadelphia Sunday SUN (represented by publisher Catherine Hicks), and Leah’s long-time Long Beach Island shorehouse vacation buddies recalled fond memories.

Each attendee, assigned seating at a designated table, wore name tags in order to mingle freely and meet others that meant so much to Leah — and in many cases put a face to the names Leah spoke of often.

A representative from each group was selected to speak at the microphone on the impact Leah had on their lives and community.

Also in attendance for the Philadelphia celebration were Leah’s family from Boston — her two sisters Lynne and Florence, her brother-n-law, niece, and more family members.

Facets of all of Leah’s walks of life and social circles converged during the event’s “Fun Facts” segment facilitated by host and best friend Beth Johnson and Leah’s colleague and friend Monica Peters.

The trivia ranged the gamut from questions about Leah’s childhood to her vacation shorehouse, where she loved to visit.

We all found out interesting facts such as:

-Leah once dated NBA Hall of Famer Bob Dandridge.

-She was the winner of Miss Black Massachusetts pageant.

-She worked for the former Evening Bulletin

early on in her Philadelphia career.

Leah also loved gossip; always having the “411” with an analysis and breakdown was one of her favorite past times.

A common theme was clear from Leah’s life: She always took the time to share her wisdom and help others.

There were great memories and laughs that comforted hearts and dried teary eyes, as Leah would have it no other way but to celebrate her life in good spirits.

In Leah’s memory, guests were asked to donate to the Children’s Scholarship Fund to help fund a scholarship for a low-income child. Donations can be made at:

give.scholarshipfund.org/campaign/gifts-in-memory-of-leah-fletcher/c422128