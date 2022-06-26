Local nonprofits merge to form Greater Philadelphia Community Alliance

Above photo: PICTURED (L-R) ARE: FRANCIS CARNEY, COO OF THE GREATER PHILADELPHIA COMMUNITY ALLIANCE AND OTIS BULLOCK, CEO of the Greater Philadelphia Community Alliance during the official unveiling and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly formed organization. (Photo/Devon M. Allen)

Diversified Community Services (DCS), a non-profit leader in providing social services in South Philadelphia, and United Communities, a non-profit leader serving the multicultural community in Southeast Philadelphia, have joined forces and officially merged to form the Greater Philadelphia Community Alliance.

The name and logo of the new organization were unveiled on Monday at the Mamie Nichols Center in South Philadelphia.

By merging the two groups, the South Philadelphia community will gain access to services and financial resources while developing one of the largest nonprofits in the City of Philadelphia. The mission is the same — providing high-quality services that break the cycle of intergenerational poverty.

Otis Bullock will be the CEO of the new organization. Francis Carney, former executive director of United Communities, will serve as chief operating officer.

“We are thrilled with the potential to deliver high-caliber, quality services and more expansive financial resources to our clients for many years to come,” Bullock said. “We will be creating one of the largest human service organizations in the region, expanding our footprint, addressing poverty alleviation and offering additional youth, family, and community development services and formulating one of the most unique public engagement teams in the City of Philadelphia.”

The merger exploration and implementation were funded by The Repositioning Fund. With the merger, the organizations will explore new ways to provide new services and expand across Philadelphia while continuing to reduce poverty. The merger will also improve administrative and fundraising capacity, increase human resources capacity and foster a more cohesive and safer work environment.

Together, Diversified Community Services and United Communities are no strangers when it comes to addressing the needs of vulnerable Philadelphians. The two organizations, along with various partner organizations, recently formed The South Philadelphia Community Fund, which is funded by United Way’s Poverty Action Fund in partnership with City Council.

The alliance would not have been possible without the hard work of DCS and United Communities’ staff — people who do the work to empower families and communities every day.

“The merger presents an unprecedented opportunity to create the largest nonprofit organization devoted to human empowerment, operating across the geographic spectrum, from South Philadelphia throughout the entire Philadelphia region,” Carney said.

To learn more about the merger and the Greater Philadelphia Community Alliance, visit: www.gpca-phila.org or call: (215) 336-5505.