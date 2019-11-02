Local Grooming Brand Aims to create quality products for men of color

By Shantae Taylor

A new product line released earlier this year is catering to men’s grooming needs.

Tiffany Bellamy created Reds Groomed Man, a hair grooming brand for men. The idea was created in her kitchen when she felt that there was a lack of products tailored to men of color.

“The women side of beauty products is oversaturated,” she said. “If you go inside of a beauty supply store, the women selection is larger in comparison to men. It was necessary for men to have products that fit their hair type. There was a lack of grooming products for African American men.”

Bellamy says her goal was to create awareness surrounding men’s grooming.

“Beards collect dust, and you have to keep it healthy and clean,” she said. “It can be one of the dirtiest parts on a man’s body. My goal was to bring more awareness to show how important it is for men to take more pride in grooming.”

Bellamy launched the brand at its flagship location, Reds Creative Kutz, with the owner of the shop, Keith Gee. Together, they collaborated on creating the products, which are sold at the shop, Hafiz Sisters Beauty Supply, and on the Reds Groomed Man website.

“He played a big role in the development of the products,” Bellamy said.

She is now focused on working with other barber shops to sell the products and expand the brand.

“My main goal is to get the product to sell in other barbershops,” she said. “We have a resale program that allows licensed barber shops to sell the product and get $5 for each product sold. We want it to be sold in Philadelphia and outside of Philadelphia.”

Currently, the Philadelphia native is doing a “Brovember Movement” in an effort to raise awareness of the mental health of men of color. It’s an outreach effort that shows that the brand is concerned about more than just the outward appearance of its customers.

“We want to be a brand that not only asks for the community’s support,” she said. “We want to give back to the community. For every beard product sold, we will give $5 to the Black Brain Campaign. We encourage men to grow their beards from September 1through November 19 – which is International Men’s Day. The whole idea was to grow your beard and strike up a conversation with someone. People can donate and purchase a beard product, or men can simply get involved by growing their beard.”

To find out more information about Red’s Groomed Man, please visit the website at: www.redsgroomedman.com or follow them on social media under “redsgroomedman.”