Image

8:14 AM / Friday April 16, 2021

Independence Blue Cross
16 Apr 2021

Local businesses ready to reopen and hiring

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
April 16, 2021 Category: Local Posted by:

The North Broad Renaissance (NBR), the non-profit supporting revitalization efforts along North Broad between City Hall and Germantown Avenue, is continuing its “Reopened with Care” campaign by spotlighting businesses who are hiring along the North Broad Street corridor. 

Image

“A lot of our businesses are finally seeing the light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel,” Shalimar Thomas, NBR executive director said. 

“They have taken the steps to reopen with care, and are hiring, but having challenges getting people back to work.” 

According to the U.S. Department of Labor and Statistics, Philadelphia had the highest unemployment rate among the 11 counties that make up the metropolitan area. While the national unemployment rate was 11.2 percent, Philadelphia’s rate was 17.7 percent. 

The Reopened with Care and Hiring series is a continuation of NBR’s campaign, which was adopted by the City of Philadelphia. At the height of the pandemic, the organization partnered with the City to help businesses reopen safely by providing more than 10,000 PPP kits to local businesses, as well as complimentary COVID-19 safety signage.  

In this next phase, NBR is working with businesses along the corridor to promote employment opportunities and help get people back to work. 

Businesses participating in this effort include RAL Development, who just completed the new Aldi on North Broad Street, Tropical Smoothie, Barbers on Broad, Babes Professional Hair Salon and more.  

To learn more, or to add your business to the list that is hiring, email: [email protected]

Related Posts

Default ThumbnailBET Founder Bob Johnson offers idea of NFL “Rooney Rule” in hiring of minorities for businesses U.S. hiring pullback could signal mild slowdown in growth U.S. job openings near 13-year high, hiring rises
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Independence Blue Cross

Recent News

Sports

Up and coming fighter overdue for a title

April 15, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Jaron “Boots” Ennis Jaron “Boots” Ennis is showing everyone that it’s...

Go With The-Flo

Madonna purchased The Weeknd’s estate in the Hidden Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles for $19.3 million

April 15, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: The Weeknd   (Photo: Shutterstock) By Florence Anthony After the lights...

Politics

Biden orders gun control actions — but they show his limits

April 15, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, and Attorney...

Diaspora

More volcanic eruptions on Caribbean island of St. Vincent

April 15, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: A woman and a girl walk wearing protective head coverings walk...

Food And Beverage

A lemon delight for any occasion

April 15, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email CULINARY.NET Sweets with enhanced fruit flavors are often among the best of the...

Color Of Money

Five key money moves to consider when transitioning out of the military

April 15, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT Each year, approximately 200,000 men and women transition from the U.S. military...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff