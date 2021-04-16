Local businesses ready to reopen and hiring

The North Broad Renaissance (NBR), the non-profit supporting revitalization efforts along North Broad between City Hall and Germantown Avenue, is continuing its “Reopened with Care” campaign by spotlighting businesses who are hiring along the North Broad Street corridor.

“A lot of our businesses are finally seeing the light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel,” Shalimar Thomas, NBR executive director said.

“They have taken the steps to reopen with care, and are hiring, but having challenges getting people back to work.”

According to the U.S. Department of Labor and Statistics, Philadelphia had the highest unemployment rate among the 11 counties that make up the metropolitan area. While the national unemployment rate was 11.2 percent, Philadelphia’s rate was 17.7 percent.

The Reopened with Care and Hiring series is a continuation of NBR’s campaign, which was adopted by the City of Philadelphia. At the height of the pandemic, the organization partnered with the City to help businesses reopen safely by providing more than 10,000 PPP kits to local businesses, as well as complimentary COVID-19 safety signage.

In this next phase, NBR is working with businesses along the corridor to promote employment opportunities and help get people back to work.

Businesses participating in this effort include RAL Development, who just completed the new Aldi on North Broad Street, Tropical Smoothie, Barbers on Broad, Babes Professional Hair Salon and more.

To learn more, or to add your business to the list that is hiring, email: [email protected].