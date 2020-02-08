Leon H. Sullivan Charitable Trust Step-Up Scholarship applications being accepted

The Leon H. Sullivan Charitable Trust created the Sullivan Step-Up Scholarship to support its mission of economic development and to further insure a pathway for self-sufficiency.

The scholarship program provokes an awareness of this creator of a “Self Help Philosophy”, by requiring applicants to describe a significant effort initiated by the Rev. Leon H. Sullivan, and how that same effort might be effectively applied today.

Dr. Sullivan once said of his training programs: “there will be special emphasis on helping young people in middle and lower sections of their classes who aspire to a college education…”

In keeping with that philosophy, the Step-Up scholarship aims to assist graduates who may not have recognized their own potential for excellence.

Scholarships are available to high school graduates, pursuing post-secondary education through enrollment in a college, university or trade school.

Applications are accepted from high school students residing in the Philadelphia County of Pennsylvania. The deadline is March 30, 2020. For an application or for further information, call 215-684-3400, or visit: http://thesullivantrust.org.