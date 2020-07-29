Image

10:15 PM / Wednesday July 29, 2020

28 Jul 2020

Leaders call for NAACP Philadelphia President Rodney Muhammad’s resignation

July 28, 2020 Category: Local Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO: Philadelphia NAACP President Rodney Muhammad (left)

Governor Tom Wolf and others including PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro are calling for NAACP Philadelphia President, Rodney Muhammad’s resignation regarding a recent anti-Semitic Facebook post. 

Muhammad issued a statement via the organization’s national chapter’s website.

Image

“Earlier this week, I shared a post on social media in an attempt to start a dialogue around criticism and understanding.

I later learned that not only was the quote I used misattributed to the philosopher Francois Voltaire, but in fact, the quote and image had been used previously by white supremacists. I immediately removed both the quote and the offensive images. It was never my intention to offend anyone or cause any hurt.

The NAACP strongly condemns any offensive language or imagery and stands against all forms of hate speech and anti-Semitism.

I stand with all members of the Jewish faith in the fight for social justice, and I intend to use this opportunity for thoughtful conversations with both the Black and Jewish communities.”

As of SUN press time, NAACP President Derrick Johnson has not issued a statement.

