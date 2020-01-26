Image

1:58 PM / Monday January 27, 2020

26 Jan 2020

Kobe Bryant dead at 41, killed in helicopter crash

January 26, 2020

TMZ is reporting that basketball star Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash in California. All passengers on board were killed. It is believed that his wife Vanessa was not on the plane.

Story is developing.

