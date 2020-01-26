Kobe Bryant dead at 41, killed in helicopter crash

January 26, 2020 Category: Local, Sports Posted by: SUN Staff Tweet Share Pin Email TMZ is reporting that basketball star Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash in California. All passengers on board were killed. It is believed that his wife Vanessa was not on the plane. Story is developing. Tweet Share Pin Email Related Posts Kobe Bryant’s wife files for divorce Kobe Bryant’s wife, Vanessa and her children were in New York City looking at apartments Former Lakers star Kobe Bryant wins Oscar for animated short Leave a Comment
