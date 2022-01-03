Image

3:29 PM / Monday January 3, 2022

3 Jan 2022

Kevin Robert’s, NAACP Philadelphia executive committee member passes away

January 3, 2022

The Philadelphia Branch NAACP sends our heartfelt condolences and prayers to the Roberts and Jordan family, on the loss of their beloved husband, father and son-in-law. Kevin Roberts was an executive committee member of this branch and the husband of our secretary Shirley Pumpkin Roberts and son-in-law to our treasurer Shirley Jordan.

We send prayers of strength and healing, for his family during this difficult time.

May Kevin Rest in Eternal Peace

Further information about services and where to send your condolences for Kevin will be posted when the arrangements are final.

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff