Kenyatta receives committee appointments for 2019-20 legislative session

HARRISBURG– State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (D-181st Dist.) recently announced he was appointed to serve on several House committees in order to better provide for and serve his district for the 2019-20 legislative session.

The freshman legislator has been selected to serve on the Commerce; Liquor Control; State Government; Tourism and Recreational Development committees.

“With all of the political discourse we are experiencing across the commonwealth and as a nation, I am ready to charge in head first and push for meaningful discussions within these committees on the issues that have a direct impact on my district and the people I serve,” Kenyatta said.

Kenyatta added that while all of these committees are crucial to better serving his district, he plans to use these committees as a platform to push for a raise to the minimum wage of $15 per hour as well as investments in commercial corridors.

“I plan to advocate for policies that create good-paying jobs and raising the wage for our workers who have helped to skyrocket production while seeing minimal gains in their savings accounts. Poverty has had a crushing impact on too many Pennsylvanians, and with Philadelphia having a higher cost of living, these low-wage workers are getting even less per dollar than their counterparts across the central part of the state. Essentially, our policies as they are written now ensure that low-wage earners in Philadelphia do not have the same basic standards of living as workers in the central part of the state. This needs to change.”

