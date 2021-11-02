PA Judicial Candidates for 2021 General Election Guide

Judicial Candidates
According to the Unified Judicial System of Pennsylvania, judicial elections occur in odd-numbered years. Justices and judges may serve an unlimited number of terms until they reach the mandatory retirement age of 75 and are retained or re-elected by the voters. Vacancies that exist before an election may be filled by gubernatorial appointment until an election is held. These selections are subject to Senate confirmation.
Court of Common Pleas
Court of Common Pleas judges serve for 10 years.
Wendi Barish
Website: www.wendibarishforjudge.com
Instagram: www.instagram.com/wendibarishforjudge
Facebook: www.facebook.com/wendibarishforjudge
Twitter: www.twitter.com/wendibarish
Monica Gibbs
Website: www.monicagibbsforjudge.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/MonicaGibbsforJudge
Chris Hall
Website: www.chrishallforjudge.com
Instagram: www.instagram.com/chrishallforjudge
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ChrisHallforJudge
Twitter: www.twitter.com/ChrisHallJudge
Michele Hangley
Website: www.hangleyforjudge.com
Instagram: www.instagram.com/hangleyforjudge
Facebook: www.facebook.com/hangleyforjudge
Twitter: https://twitter.com/hangleyforjudge
Nick Kamau
Website: www.kamauforjudge.com
Instagram: www.instagram.com/nicholaskamau_esq
Facebook: www.facebook.com/KamauforJudge
Twitter: www.twitter.com/KamauForJudge
Craig Levin
Website: www.craiglevinforjudge.com
Instagram: www.instagram.com/levinforjudge
Facebook: www.facebook.com/Levinforjudge
Twitter: www.twitter.com/craiglevinesq
Leanne L. Litwin
Cateria R. McCabe
Website: www.electcateriarmccabe.com
Instagram: www.instagram.com/electcateriarmccabe
Facebook: www.facebook.com/JudgeMcCabe
Mark J. Moore
Website: www.mooreforjudge.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/FriendsofMarkMooreforCommonPleasJudge
John Sabatina, Jr. (currently serving as state senator for the 5th District)
Website: www.senatorsabatina.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/SenSabatina
Twitter: www.twitter.com/SenSabatina
Daniel R. Sulman
Website: www.sulmanforjudge.com
Instagram: www.instagram.com/judgedansulman
Facebook: www.facebook.com/judgedansulman
Twitter: www.twitter.com/judgedansulman
Betsy Wahl
Facebook: www.facebook.com/BetsyWahlForJudge
Municipal Court
Philadelphia Municipal Court judges serve for 6 years.
Christian A. DiCicco
Michael C. Lambert
Website: www.friendsofmichaelclambert.com
Instagram: www.instagram.com/michaelclambert
Facebook: www.facebook.com/MichaelCLambertForJudge
Fran McCloskey
George Twardy
Website: www.twardyforjudge.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/Twardyforjudge
Greg Yorgey-Girdy
Website: www.gregforphilly.com
Instagram: www.instagram.com/yorgeygirdy
Facebook: www.facebook.com/Greg4Philly
Twitter: www.twitter.com/yorgeygirdy
Statewide Contests
Commonwealth Court
Pennsylvania’s Commonwealth Court is one of its two appellate courts. Commonwealth Court Judges serve for 10 years. According to the Unified Judicial System of Pennsylvania, the merit retention provision of Pennsylvania’s constitution allows judges to be retained with a simple “yes” or “no” vote, without ballot reference to political affiliation. This provision was designed to remove judges from political pressure once they begin their first term of office. Judges may serve an unlimited number of terms until they reach the mandatory retirement age of 75.
Democratic Candidates
Lori Dumas
Website: www.judgedumas2021.com
Instagram: www.instagram.com/friendsofjudgedumas
Facebook: www.facebook.com/JudgeDumas
Twitter: www.twitter.com/JudgeDumas
David Lee Spurgeon
Website: www.judgespurgeon4commonwealth.com
Instagram: www.instagram.com/davidspurgeon
Facebook: www.facebook.com/judgedavidspurgeon4commonwealthcourt
Twitter: www.twitter.com/davidspurgeon4j
Republican Candidates
Drew Crompton
Website: https://judgecrompton.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Keep-Judge-Drew-Crompton-101315638762358
Twitter: www.twitter.com/drewcrompton
Stacy Marie Wallace
Website: www.stacyforpa.com
Instagram: www.instagram.com/StacyForPA2021/
Facebook: www.facebook.com/StacyforPA
Justice of the Supreme Court
There are seven justices who serve on Pennsylvania’s court of last resort — the Supreme Court. Each serves a ten-year term. According to the Unified Judicial System of Pennsylvania, the merit retention provision of Pennsylvania’s constitution allows judges to be retained with a simple “yes” or “no” vote, without ballot reference to political affiliation. This provision was designed to remove judges from political pressure once they begin their first term of office. Judges may serve an unlimited number of terms until they reach the mandatory retirement age of 75.
Democratic Candidates
Maria McLaughlin
Website: www.judgemclaughlin.com
Instagram: www.instagram.com/mclaughlin4pasc
Facebook: www.facebook.com/Maria4PASC
Twitter: www.twitter.com/McLaughlin4PASC
Kevin Brobson
Website: www.brobsonforpa.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/KevinBrobsonforPA
Superior Court
Pennsylvania’s Superior Court is one of its two appellate courts. Superior Court judges serve for 10 years. According to the Unified Judicial System of Pennsylvania, the merit retention provision of Pennsylvania’s constitution allows judges to be retained with a simple “yes” or “no” vote, without ballot reference to political affiliation. This provision was designed to remove judges from political pressure once they begin their first term of office. Judges may serve an unlimited number of terms until they reach the mandatory retirement age of 75.
Democratic Candidates
Timika Lane
Website: www.judgelane.com
Instagram: www.instagram.com/laneforsuperiorcourt
Facebook: www.facebook.com/LaneforSuperiorCourt
Twitter: www.twitter.com/JudgeTimikaLane
Republican Candidates
Megan Sullivan
Website: www.megsullivanforjudge.com
Instagram: www.instagram.com/meganforjudge
Facebook: www.facebook.com/MeganforJudge
Judicial Retention Candidates
According to the Unified Judicial System of Pennsylvania, the merit retention provision of Pennsylvania’s constitution allows all but magisterial district judges to be retained with a simple “yes” or “no” vote without ballot reference to political affiliation. This provision was designed to remove judges from the pressures of the political arena once they begin their first term of office. Magisterial district judges run in competitive elections. Mandatory retirement age for judges is 75 years, but retired judges may, if approved by the Supreme Court, continue to serve the Commonwealth as senior judges.
Superior Court
John T. Bender
Mary Jane Bowes
Commonwealth Court
Anne E Covey
Renee Cohn Jubelirer
Court of Common Pleas
Diana L Anhalt
Denis P Cohen
Rose Marie Defino-Nastasi
Charles A Ehrlich
Angelo J Foglietta
Jonathan Q Irvine
Elizabeth Jackson
Vincent L Johnson
Sean F Kennedy
Barbara A McDermott
Margaret T Murphy
George W Overton
Edward C Wright
Municipal Court
Frank T Brady
Patrick Dugan
Charles Hayden
Christine M Hope
Sharon Williams Losier
Joffie C Pittman III
Craig M Washington
