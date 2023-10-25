Judge reinstates murder charge against Philadelphia police officer Mark Dial in fatal shooting of Eddie Irizarry

A judge reinstated all charges, including murder, against former Philadelphia police officer Mark Dial who shot and killed driver Eddie Irizarry through a car window. Dial was taken into custody without bail after the ruling was made.

The confrontation initially described as Officer Dial shooting Irizarry after he lunged at him with a knife outside the car.

However, video released revealed that then Officer Mark Dial lied about details of the encounter. Irizzary did not lunge at police officers and also did not get out the car.

The video release of the murder sparked protests throughout Philadelphia.