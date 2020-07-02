Image

12:33 PM / Thursday July 2, 2020

Independence Blue Cross
2 Jul 2020

Jay-Z’s Made in America festival canceled due to pandemic

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
July 2, 2020 Category: Local Posted by:

NEW YORK (AP) — Jay-Z’s annual festival in Philadelphia, Made in America, won’t take place Labor Day weekend due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement Wednesday, the rap mogul’s Roc Nation company said it plans to produce the popular festival in 2021.

“2020 is a year like no other. We are in a pivotal time in this nation’s history. Collectively, we are fighting parallel pandemics, COVID-19, systematic racism and police brutality. Now is the time to protect the health of our artists, fans, partners and community as well as focus on our support for organizations and individuals fighting for social justice and equality in our country. Therefore, the Made In America festival will be rescheduled for Labor Day Weekend 2021,” Roc Nation said in a statement.

NEW YORK (AP) — Jay-Z’s annual festival in Philadelphia, Made in America, won’t take place Labor Day weekend due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement Wednesday, the rap mogul’s Roc Nation company said it plans to produce the popular festival in 2021.

“2020 is a year like no other. We are in a pivotal time in this nation’s history. Collectively, we are fighting parallel pandemics, COVID-19, systematic racism and police brutality. Now is the time to protect the health of our artists, fans, partners and community as well as focus on our support for organizations and individuals fighting for social justice and equality in our country. Therefore, the Made In America festival will be rescheduled for Labor Day Weekend 2021,” Roc Nation said in a statement.

Image

“If anyone would prefer a refund, an email will be sent to request one. For any further ticket inquiries, please reach out to the point of purchase,” the statement read.

Related Posts

Default ThumbnailJay Z -headlines Labor Day Weekend’s “Budweiser Made in America’ Music Festival Travis Scott and Cardi B headlining Made in America Festival 2019 Default ThumbnailWawa Welcome America! Announces Details of 7-Day Festival Celebrating America’s Birthday
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Independence Blue Cross

Recent News

Health

Local healthcare logistics expert says proper safeguards and procedures will keep us safe

June 29, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email By Afea Tucker Healthcare logistics expert Dr. Larry Caplin provided recommendations to minimize...

Food And Beverage

Elevate comfort foods with havarti and blue cheeses

June 25, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT At a time when you may be craving comfort food more than...

Sun Report

Movement for Black Lives plans virtual national convention

July 2, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email By AARON MORRISON NEW YORK (AP) — Spurred by broad public support for...

Color Of Money

How to stop wasting perfectly good water down the drain

June 25, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email Eliminate water waste and get hot water on demand with new home improvement...

Seniors

How to help older adults avoid fraudsters during the COVID-19 pandemic

June 25, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT Crises and upheaval have a way of bringing out the best –...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of June 28

June 25, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email All Signs: In astrology, Mars represents energy – all kinds of energy including...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff