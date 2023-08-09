Image

5:13 AM / Wednesday August 9, 2023

Independence Blue Cross
8 Aug 2023

Jay-Z’s Made In America fest canceled due to ‘severe circumstances outside of production control’

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
August 8, 2023 Category: Local Posted by:

Jay-Z ‘s annual Made in America festival, scheduled for next month in Philadelphia, has been canceled.

“Due to severe circumstances outside of production control, the 2023 Made in America festival will no longer be taking place,” the festival shared in a statement on social media. Made in America had been scheduled for Sept. 2-3 on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway with Lizzo and SZA as the headliners.

“This decision has been difficult and has not been made lightly nor without immense deliberation. Made in America has a legacy of delivering exceptional experiences for music fans and concert goers, and it is our commitment to always deliver a top-tier festival experience.”

A specific reason for the cancellation was not made immediately clear. Promoter Live Nation referred questions back to the Made in America statement.

Related Posts

New Orleans Jazz Fest canceled again due to COVID-19 Jay-Z’s Made in America festival canceled due to pandemic Default ThumbnailPhiladelphia’s Wawa Welcome America! Fourth of July Jam
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Phila Recycling

Categories

Philadelphia Recycling

Recent News

Diaspora

After Quran burnings, UN rights body calls for more action to combat religious hatred

July 16, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Muslim protestors shout slogans against the burning of the Quran in...

Politics

Vice President Kamala Harris makes history with tie breaking votes in Senate

July 16, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Vice President Kamala Harris arrives at the Senate to break any...

Diaspora

After Quran burnings, UN rights body calls for more action to combat religious hatred

July 16, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Muslim protestors shout slogans against the burning of the Quran in...

Color Of Money

Six tips to help you spot and avoid financial scams

July 31, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email BPTTechnology can make life convenient, especially with mobile phones that help us stay...

Food And Beverage

What’s Cookin’: Vegan Creamy Pesto Zucchini Pasta

August 6, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email Tweet Share Pin Email Related Posts Vegan Creamy Pesto Zucchini Pasta What’s Cookin’?...

Seniors

How to make your home work for you through the years

July 21, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email BPTCourtesy of Peerless® Faucet“Aging in place” (aka independent living) is the phenomenon of...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff