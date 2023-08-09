Jay-Z’s Made In America fest canceled due to ‘severe circumstances outside of production control’

Jay-Z ‘s annual Made in America festival, scheduled for next month in Philadelphia, has been canceled.

“Due to severe circumstances outside of production control, the 2023 Made in America festival will no longer be taking place,” the festival shared in a statement on social media. Made in America had been scheduled for Sept. 2-3 on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway with Lizzo and SZA as the headliners.

“This decision has been difficult and has not been made lightly nor without immense deliberation. Made in America has a legacy of delivering exceptional experiences for music fans and concert goers, and it is our commitment to always deliver a top-tier festival experience.”

A specific reason for the cancellation was not made immediately clear. Promoter Live Nation referred questions back to the Made in America statement.