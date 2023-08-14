Image

8:11 AM / Tuesday August 15, 2023

14 Aug 2023

Jay-Z’s Made In America fest canceled due to ‘severe circumstances outside of production control’

August 14, 2023

ABOVE PHOTO: Concert goers leave the Made in America Festival after the grounds are evacuated due to thunderstorms on Sunday, Aug. 31, 2014, in Philadelphia. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

By Maria Sherman

associated press

Jay-Z ‘s annual Made in America festival, scheduled for next month in Philadelphia, has been canceled.

“Due to severe circumstances outside of production control, the 2023 Made in America festival will no longer be taking place,” the festival shared in a statement on social media. Made in America had been scheduled for Sept. 2-3 on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway with Lizzo and SZA as the headliners.

“This decision has been difficult and has not been made lightly nor without immense deliberation. Made in America has a legacy of delivering exceptional experiences for music fans and concert goers, and it is our commitment to always deliver a top-tier festival experience.”

A specific reason for the cancellation was not made immediately clear. Promoter Live Nation referred questions back to the Made in America statement.

The statement also included language about looking forward to returning next year, and that refunds will be available to ticket holders.

Held over Labor Day weekend in Philadelphia every year since 2012, with the exception of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the news arrived two months after its lineup was revealed.

Miguel, Tems, Metro Boomin, Ice Spice, Coi Leray, Latto, Lil Yachty, Doechii, Lola, and many more were scheduled to perform.

Mayor Jim Kenney expressed disappointment at the abrupt change of course. “Since 2012, Made in America has grown into a Philly tradition on Labor Day Weekend celebrating music and promoting worthwhile social causes,” Kenney said in a statement.

“We are grateful for all the partners and festival goers who have contributed to this event’s incredible success over the years, especially our partners at Roc Nation, and we look forward to bringing Made in America back and bigger than ever to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway next year.”

A representative from Roc Nation did not immediately return AP’s request for comment.

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff