Image

11:49 PM / Friday July 16, 2021

Independence Blue Cross
16 Jul 2021

Jahworld18 presents “The Lasting Impact”

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
July 16, 2021 Category: Local Posted by:

The documentary about the long term effects of gun violence on families and communities premieres July 18.

Jahworld 18  — a mentoring and leadership organization based in Philadelphia — will  premiere a short documentary entitled “The Lasting Impact” which focuses on the lasting scars that gun violence leaves years later, followed by a community conversation.  

The event will take place on July 18 from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm at the Cope House at the Awbury Arboretum, located at 1 Awbury Road in Germantown.

Image

The short documentary interviews three people with three different stories and perspectives on the lasting emotional and mental scars that gun violence has left years later, after the cameras are off and the newspapers stop reporting on the story.

This premiere will be followed by a community discussion with the producer and director of the documentary, Philadelphia filmmaker Taj Devore-Bey, along with two former journalists from Philadelphia, and will be moderated by Malik Boyd, executive producer of “HeartCity TV.”

Registration is required due to limited capacity. To register, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/jahworld18-presents-lasting-impact-tickets-160989091707.

Although the event is free of charge, attendees are invited to support Jahworld18’s mentoring and scholarship program. Visit: www.jahworld18.org to learn more.

Related Posts

Presents with purpose: Gift ideas that make an impact The long-lasting condition that may come from holiday stress Op-Ed: COVID-19 and the impact on sexual assault
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Independence Blue Cross

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Mike Tyson and his wife KiKi attend Iran Barclay’s “Brunch With The Champs” in City Island, Bronx

July 16, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Mike and KiKi Tyson and Flo Anthony and Michael Spinks  (Photo:...

Oasis

SUNrise: cj speaks… Church

July 16, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email As I recently walked the mall on a rainy Sunday morning, I thought...

Diaspora

Death toll mounts in South Africa rioting after Zuma jailing

July 16, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Soldiers escort a man suspected of looting from inside a trashed...

Stateside

Trump ally launches election audit plan in Pennsylvania

July 16, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: In this Nov. 7, 2020, file photo, Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug...

Food And Beverage

Whole grains are good for you, but what about the other grains?

July 16, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT As most Americans have heard by now, whole grains are good for...

Health

SUBURBAN NEWS: Chester County call to action: Catch kids up on school vaccinations

July 16, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email As Chester County begins to experience life without COVID restrictions, summer vacations, summer...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff