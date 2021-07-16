Jahworld18 presents “The Lasting Impact”

The documentary about the long term effects of gun violence on families and communities premieres July 18.

Jahworld 18 — a mentoring and leadership organization based in Philadelphia — will premiere a short documentary entitled “The Lasting Impact” which focuses on the lasting scars that gun violence leaves years later, followed by a community conversation.

The event will take place on July 18 from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm at the Cope House at the Awbury Arboretum, located at 1 Awbury Road in Germantown.

The short documentary interviews three people with three different stories and perspectives on the lasting emotional and mental scars that gun violence has left years later, after the cameras are off and the newspapers stop reporting on the story.

This premiere will be followed by a community discussion with the producer and director of the documentary, Philadelphia filmmaker Taj Devore-Bey, along with two former journalists from Philadelphia, and will be moderated by Malik Boyd, executive producer of “HeartCity TV.”

Registration is required due to limited capacity. To register, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/jahworld18-presents-lasting-impact-tickets-160989091707.

Although the event is free of charge, attendees are invited to support Jahworld18’s mentoring and scholarship program. Visit: www.jahworld18.org to learn more.