Image

8:22 AM / Saturday July 13, 2019

Visit Dorchester
12 Jul 2019

International Records celebrate the Patti LaBelle Way street renaming dedication with Welcome America, Inc., and City of Philadelphia

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
July 12, 2019 Category: Local Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO: Patti LaBelle receiving the Gamble & Huff community service award at the Annual Phillies African American Heritage Celebration at Citizens Bank Park. (Photo courtesy of Gamble Huff Entertainment)

 Legendary Sound of Philadelphia architects Kenneth Gamble and Leon Huff joined in the Welcome America celebration of homegrown R&B living legend Patti LaBelle with a street naming dedication, issuing the following joint statement:

“We congratulate our very dear friend Patti LaBelle on her street naming honors today. Patti is one of the greatest music legends to come out of Philadelphia, and she is beloved around the world. This could not happen to a better, and more well-deserved, person and friend! Congrats, Patti!”

The block of Broad Street between Spruce and Locust streets has been renamed “Patti LaBelle Way,” not far from the section of Broad Street that was renamed “Gamble & Huff Way” several years ago.

It also is close to the former location of Gamble & Huff’s Philadelphia International Records (PIR) offices, which stood for decades at 309 S. Broad Street.

Signing a recording contract in the 1980s. (Photo courtesy of Gamble Huff Entertainment)

That is where Ms. LaBelle, who grew up with Gamble in West Philadelphia, signed with PIR in the midst of her superstar solo career following worldwide success as leader of the vocal groups Patti LaBelle and the Bluebelles and later, LaBelle.

Image

Her solo hits with Gamble & Huff include “Somebody Loves You Baby” and “If Only You Knew.” More recently, Miss LaBelle collaborated with Gamble & Huff for a pair of 2008 projects, the LaBelle reunion album “Back to Now,” and Gamble’s patriotic anthem, “I Am An American.”

Related Posts

Patti Labelle to have Center City street renamed in her honor A street of her very own: Legendary Patti LaBelle honored on Broad Street Patti LaBelle opens kitchen doors to viewers in new series, ‘Patti LaBelle’s Place,’ with special guests, Dec. 3
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Commentary

Divine Muva Diva: The best medicine we often refuse to take

July 12, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email Dear love bugs: I have received so many queries from women who are...

Go With The-Flo

Lee Daniels’ “Star” may not be returning for another season, but the show isn’t totally done

July 11, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Lee Daniels  (Photo: Featureflash / shutterstock) By Florence Anthony #NissanDiversity recently...

Entertainment

Councilwoman Cindy Bass’ 7th annual Summer Events series kicks off as part of her #ReclaimingOurPublicSpaces campaign

July 11, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email Councilwoman Cindy Bass kicked off her 7th Annual Summer Events Series on Tuesday,...

Sports

Gauff loses at Wimbledon, while Williams wins again

July 11, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: United States’ Cori “Coco” Gauff is dejected after losing to Romania’s...

Oasis

A Millennial Voice: Yei-Kaalu

July 11, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Scenes of Yei Kaalu Hospital construction. By Danae Reid Eight years....

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of July 14

July 11, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email All Signs: Someone once said that the future is much like the present...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff