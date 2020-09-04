Indoor dining is back on September 8 in Philadelphia

ABOVE PHOTO: People having a meal outdoors (Photo/City of Philadelphia )

By Linda Huss

City of Philadelphia

Indoor dining is back in Philadelphia starting September 8, 2020. Most of Philadelphia’s guidelines and restrictions are consistent with statewide rules — all of which aim to keep people healthy while gradually and safely reopening.

The City looks forward to continuing to expand allowable operations for Philadelphia’s restaurant industry, as well as reopening additional indoor businesses.

What diners need to know

Many residents are looking forward to returning to their favorite indoor restaurants, and it’s no wonder—Philly is a bona fide foodie town. While you’re enjoying your dining experience, restaurants workers and operators will be enforcing strict guidelines to keep you and your loved ones safe.

Here are some new guidelines and updates you should know:

A maximum of four people can be seated together inside. If you have more than four people in your party, you will be at separate tables that are at least six feet apart. Six people per table are allowed for outdoor dining.

You’ll see fewer people around you. Restaurants cannot allow more than 25 percent of their normal capacity.

You cannot sit at a bar. Alcohol can be served only for on-site consumption at your table when in the same transaction as your meal.

Servers must wear both masks and face shields for additional protection.

Diners must wear masks when they aren’t seated at their table.

Restaurants will be installing sneeze guards or partitions in their kitchens and at cash registers, host stands, and food pickup areas, where maintaining physical distance of at least six feet is difficult.

Most importantly, if you don’t feel well, do not risk other people’s health—stay home!

Outdoor dining will continue under its current guidelines, including a maximum capacity of 50 people.

More reopenings

As of August 20, the Department of Public Health is allowing these venues to reopen with restrictions:

Bowling alleys

Arcades

Game spaces (ax throwing, mini-golf, pool, ping pong, escape rooms, and other indoor game facilities)

Business owners: View guidelines for bowling alleys, arcades, and game spaces.

On September 8, more restrictions will be lifted. In addition to indoor dining, the City will allow indoor live theater venues and movie theaters.

For more information on reopening safety guidelines, visit: www.phila.gov/reopen .