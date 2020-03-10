Individual in Philadelphia tests positive for coronavirus, city urges residents not to attend large events or gatherings

Above photo: Press conference Youtube screengrab Philadelphia City Council
The City held a press conference Tuesday afternoon after an individual in Philadelphia tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19. The following has been recommended:
-Individuals should avoid attending gatherings or events with 5,000 persons or more.
-City is encouraging residents to stay home and watch the St. Patrick’s parade instead of attending.
-City does have authority to cancel events, but does not see the need to at this particular time.
-To receive updats on the city’s response, send a text to COVIDPHL to 888-777.
VIDEO: Watch press conference here: youtube.com/watch?v=uzu6D1uaQu8&feature=youtu.be
