7:58 PM / Wednesday March 11, 2020

10 Mar 2020

Individual in Philadelphia tests positive for coronavirus, city urges residents not to attend large events or gatherings

March 10, 2020 Category: Coronavirus, Health, Local Posted by:

Above photo: Press conference Youtube screengrab Philadelphia City Council

The City held a press conference Tuesday afternoon after an individual in Philadelphia tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19. The following has been recommended:

-Individuals should avoid attending gatherings or events with 5,000 persons or more.

-City is encouraging residents to stay home and watch the St. Patrick’s parade instead of attending.

-City does have authority to cancel events, but does not see the need to at this particular time.

-To receive updats on the city’s response, send a text to COVIDPHL to 888-777.

VIDEO: Watch press conference here: youtube.com/watch?v=uzu6D1uaQu8&feature=youtu.be

