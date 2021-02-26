Image

10:49 PM / Friday February 26, 2021

Independence Blue Cross
25 Feb 2021

iHeartMedia’s 105.3 WDAS FM mourns the passing of Tony Brown,75, legendary host of “The Quiet Storm,” February 24

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
February 25, 2021 Category: Local Posted by:

For more than 45 years, Brown’s silky-smooth voice has been synonymous with the sounds of the night in the Delaware Valley. He was the host of “The Quiet Storm,” which aired on 105.3 WDAS FM weeknights from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m., and “The Sunday Brunch,” which aired Sundays from 12- 3 p.m. 

Brown joined 105.3 WDAS FM in 1972 with his show “The Extrasensory Connection,” which became known as “The Quiet Storm” in 1976. 

The show spent eight years on iHeartMedia Philadelphia’s Power 99 FM before returning to 105.3 WDAS FM in 1997. In addition to being on the air, Brown co-wrote “The Quiet Storm” signature theme song with Bert Willis, Rob Arthurs and Rudy Gay, and received numerous awards throughout his career, including Radio & Record’s 1999 Industry Achievement Award, the 2002 Vaughn Harper Excellence in Radio Award and the 2006 March of Dimes Achievement in Radio Award. Brown began his radio career at Temple University’s WRTI-FM in 1969.

“We have to speak to the greatness of this radio icon who walked through the doors of WDAS FM,” said Derrick Corbett, Senior Vice President of Programming for iHeartMedia Philadelphia. “Tony Brown was an exceptional talent and an example for us all.”

“Tony was such a wonderful man,” said Patty Jackson, 105.3 WDAS FM midday air personality. “He was family. He may be gone, but the impact Tony Brown left on Philadelphia radio and the people that he touched will never be forgotten.”

“It was a joy to work with a legend,” said Frankie Darcell, on-air personality for 105.3 WDAS FM.

Brown left the airwaves at 105.3 WDAS FM in 2018 for health-related reasons shortly after the station held his 45th-anniversary celebration in October of 2017. 

Image

At the time, Brown said, “I never imagined my radio career would span 45 years, but then again, I love it so much that I never thought of doing anything else.”

Tony Brown is survived by his devoted wife and producer Sunshine Brown, daughter Kelli, sons Jason and Julian, granddaughters Dorian, Darielle, Juliana, Mia, Adriana, grandson Dimitri and two great grandsons Brandon and Jaden as well as brother Garland Brown and sister-in-law Amatullah.

There will be a memorial service at a time and location TBD that will be restricted to 25 persons due to COVID-19.

Related Posts

WDAS-FM Iconic “Quiet Storm” host Tony Brown passes away at 75 iHeart Media Philadelphia WDAS names Adimu Colon as the new host for “The Quiet Storm” Default ThumbnailObituary: Former WDAS-FM radio host Brian Carter
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Independence Blue Cross

Recent News

Commentary

Frustration among good intentions

February 25, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email By George Burrell In 2010, after interviewing 1600 CEOs, IBM concluded new thinking...

Health

Enrollment at US community colleges plummets amid pandemic

February 25, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Peniella Irakoze poses for a photo on campus during a break...

Entertainment

Kimye’ is no more: Kardashian files to divorce West

February 25, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Kanye West and Kim Karddashian  (Editorial credit: Featureflash Photo Agency /...

Color Of Money

Children’s Scholarship Fund Philadelphia distributes over $1 million in tuition aid to K-8th grade students in need

February 25, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email The education nonprofit’s COVID-19 Emergency Tuition Fund distributed more than 1,500 grants. Children’s...

Go With The-Flo

Marsai Martin is honored with the Rising Star Award at the 38th Annual Caucus Awards

February 25, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Marsai Martin   (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock) By Florence Anthony...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of February 28

February 25, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email All Signs: This week fiery Mars enters Gemini to stay until April 23....

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff