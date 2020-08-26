Image

4:15 AM / Thursday August 27, 2020

Independence Blue Cross
26 Aug 2020

Iconic Philly restaurant Warmdaddy’s closes due to pandemic, finding new location

August 26, 2020
To Our Valued Guests:
Opened more than 25 years ago in 1995, and on Columbus Boulevard for the last 15 years, Warmdaddy’s has closed it’s current location at Columbus and Reed in the Pennsport neighborhood of Philadelphia.
Given the current restrictions imposed on restaurants due to the Covid-19 pandemic along with uncertainties across the economy, we felt now was the perfect time to begin our migration to a new home. We are diligently searching for a new site and feel confident we will find the perfect place to reveal a new Warmdaddy’s. In the not-too-distant future, Warmdaddy’s will once again bring you the delicious soul food we are famous for, coupled with the areas best musical entertainment.
Not to worry, until our new Home for Happiness is open, Warmdaddy’s will continue to offer takeout through our SOUTH Restaurant location at 600 North Broad Street in the Spring Garden neighborhood. In addition, you’ll still be able to order delivery from Black and Mobile, Door Dash/Caviar, Uber Eats and Grub Hub.
Relish, our West Oak Lane restaurant, is now open for outdoor dining!  
Join us under the tent or on the patio Thursday through Sunday evenings.  You’ll find some of your Warmdaddy’s favorites on the menu at Relish, too. Reservations are now available through Open Table. The link to reserve is conveniently found on the Relish website; www.relishphiladelphia.com . You can reach us through email; [email protected] or by phone at 215.600.0220.
Thank you all for your continued support.
We look forward to welcoming you back, providing great hospitality and soulful music, in the very near future. Stay healthy, wear a mask, be smart and stay 6 feet apart!
With warm regards and great respect,
Robert and Ben Bynum | Owners OF Warmdaddy’s, Relish, SOUTH & Green Soul

