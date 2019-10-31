Howard University’s Alonda Thomas to be honored by the Mid-Atlantic Black Public Relations Society at PowerPR Conference in Philadelphia, Communicator of the Year Award

Actor Nakia Dillard from CW series black Lightning to present award.

Join the Mid-Atlantic Black PR Society a project and community partner of FNC Philly, a 503(c)(3) for our annual PowerPR Conference: “PR BREAKTHROUGH: IN IT TO WIN IT!” November 1, 2019 at Hilton at Penn’s Landing, 201 South Christopher Columbus Boulevard in Philadelphia. The organization’s mission is to serve as a venue and resource for African-American public relations professionals, students and entrepreneurs.

Alonda Thomas, Director of Public Relations for Howard University, who was named “Top 25 African American PR Millennials to Watch” by Huffington Post, will be honored with the organization’s Communicator of the Year Award. Thomas will also serve as the conference’s keynote speaker. The honor will be presented to Thomas by the Mid-Atlantic Black Public Relations Society founder Monica Peters and actor Nakia Dillard who stars in the CW series “Black Lightning.” Thomas is also the former senior public relations manager for TV One. In addition, she has also developed PR strategies for Walt Disney Studio & ABC Studios, Bishop T.D. Jakes and more.

Actor Nakia Dillard from CW series “Black Lightning” will present Alonda Thomas with the Communicator of the Year award along with the Society’s Monica Peters and Kenny Johnson from the Phillies.

Attendees can register for the conference at bit.ly/midatlanticpowerpr.

“Alonda is most deserving of this award” says Peters who describes the Society as a “small but mighty organization.”

“Alonda has showcased Black excellence in her career trajectory from author to public relations executive, strategically shaping the image and brand of one of the most prestigious HBCU’s in the nation, Howard University.”

Actor Nakia Dillard will also participate in the conference’s entertainment panel along with celebrity chef Kenneth J. McDuffie in the “Manage the Brand in Entertainment”

About Conference

Conference is for PR beginners & experts, students of all majors, entrepreneurs, non profits and community members

Will feature panel discussions, guest speakers, workshops and more

Learn about public relations at every level discussing topics from social media, how to become your own PR person, taking your brand global, reputation management, how to break into public relations, online bullying and more.

Previous Conferences

Our previous Communicator of the Year Award honorees for 2017 was Stephanie Humphrey, tech contributor for Good Morning America. Kenny Johnson, 2018 honoree from the Phillies will be returning to the conference this year.

2019 HONOREES

Alonda Thomas, Communicator of the Year, Director of Public Relations for Howard University.

Shawnee Brown, Associate Director, Global Social Media Strategy for Merck Pharmaceuticals Merck Manuals (Trailblazer Award for being one of the few Black women in the world to head up social media operations and strategies for a global pharmaceutical corporation)

Catherine Hicks and Joseph Mondesire, publisher, co-owners of The Philadelphia Sunday SUN newspaper (Trailblazer Award for being one of the few Black woman publishers of a major newspaper in the nation. Joseph Mondesire is one of the youngest newspaper owners in the country)

Diana Torralvo Director of Community Relations & Communications for NBC10 & Telemundo62 (Ally Award for being a consistent supporter of the Black PR Society)

Dana Thompson, Project Officer, Pennsylvania Developmental Disabilities Council, Harrisburg (Ally award for her advocacy in bringing together organizations in the tri-state area for the PA Community Alliance Summit)

Robert Mendelsohn (posthumous)–Legendary and iconic Philadelphia photographer who documented Black Philadelphia for over two decades.

Mid-Atlantic Black PR Society Power PR Conference is sponsored by the Philadelphia Sunday SUN and FNC Philly, a 501 (c)(3)

Program line-up subject to change without notice. No refunds.

Mid-Atlantic Black Public Relations Society/PBPRS are a fiscal project and community partner of FNC Philly a 501(c)(3) who accepts and processes all financial transactions including donations and event payments. Mid-Atlantic Black Public Relations Society/PBPRS operates under the supervision, administrative/organizational requirements and guidance of FNC Philly.

Midatlanticbprs.org