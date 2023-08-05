Hot Jazz in a hot summer continues in August as Philadelphia’s The Jazz Sanctuary performs in Yardley, Wayne, and Malvern

Philadelphia’s most unique performing arts non-profit, The Jazz Sanctuary, has three free, live concert performances in the suburban Philadelphia area including Yardley, Wayne and Malvern this month.

“The Jazz Sanctuary will reach 750 live performances since the organization’s founding in 2011, and we will have multiple celebrations of that milestone this fall at Main Line Unitarian Church, Gloria Dei (Old Swedes’) Episcopal Church, Trinity Episcopal Church Buckingham and Bethlehem Baptist Church,” said Alan Segal, founder and executive director of The Jazz Sanctuary. “Shortly, we will announce all the details of those events, where we hope to celebrate with so many of our loyal audience and supporters, as well as attract some new followers and friends.”

The August 2023 slate of events begins on Thursday, August 3 with an evening of The Jazz Sanctuary’s popular “Jazz & Joe,” featuring live music, coffee and treats, in Yardley at Episcopal Church of the Incarnation (1505 Makefield Rd., Morrisville, PA 19067). This 90-minute performance, which begins at 7 p.m., features The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet, including James Dell’Orefice (piano), Leon Jordan Sr. (drums), Randy Sutin (vibes/percussion), Eddie Etkins (saxophone) and Alan Segal (bass). This concert performance is free of charge.

On Friday, August 11, The Jazz Sanctuary Quartet, including Eddie Etkins, Chick Sperell, David Kenney, and Alan Segal, will perform at Our Lady of the Assumption (35 Old Eagle School Rd., Wayne, PA 19087) in an after-services one-hour concert beginning at 8 p.m.

The Jazz Sanctuary returns to the Main Line later that week, on Wednesday, August 16, for an outdoor (inside in the event of rain) evening concert at St. Peter’s Church in the Great Valley (2475 St. Peter’s Rd., Malvern, PA 19355). A quintet from The Jazz Sanctuary, including Jordan Sr., Etkins, Sutin, Segal and Dennis Fortune (piano) will be performing at this free concert.

The schedule of events for The Jazz Sanctuary is updated regularly and can be found online at: https://bit.ly/3NveIwz.

Sponsorships and donations to support the mission of The Jazz Sanctuary continue to be vital to the growth of the organization. The Jazz Sanctuary is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that brings jazz music and music education programs free of charge to charitable organizations, community centers, and houses of worship, among others.

Since its founding in 2011, The Jazz Sanctuary has brought over 750 live performances to people throughout Philadelphia and the neighboring Pennsylvania and New Jersey suburbs. In addition, the organization brings their music to healthcare facilities, including regular performances for the Council on Brain Injury and others in the region.

Charitable events in the five-county area have served organizations such as Friendship Circle, Cradle of Hope, Ronald McDonald House, Interfaith Hospital Center of the Main Line and Council on Brain Injury and Re-Med golf outing and therapy sessions.

Funding for The Jazz Sanctuary comes from individual donors as well as sponsors, including CBIZ, Compass Ion Advisors, Philadelphia Federal Credit Union, Quantum Think and DMG Global.

Additional information is available at: http://www.thejazzsanctuary.com.