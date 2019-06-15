Honoring Bucknell University’s alumni high achievers

ABOVE PHOTO: Gary J. Bell ‘79 (center left) stands with Bucknell President John Bravman (far left); Kimberly Wilson Wetty ‘93 (center right), Bucknell University Alumni Association president; and Josh Grill, executive director, Bucknell Alumni Relations, during presentation of the Service to Humanity Award presentation at Bucknell’s Reunion Weekend. (Photo by Gordon R. Wenzel, for Bucknell University)

LEWISBURG, Pa. — Four alumni were recognized during Bucknell University’s reunion event — which was held May 30 to June 2 — for their career contributions to Bucknell and society.

A committee of current and past Bucknell University Alumni Association board members, Bucknell Club representatives and previous recipients chose the annual winners.

SERVICE TO HUMANITY AWARD — Gary J. Bell ‘79

As the executive director of Bebashi Transition to Hope since 1996, Bell has been instrumental in Bebashi’s growth and innovation, transforming it into a health and social services agency that provides resources to economically disenfranchised people of color impacted by health and social disparities.

Under his leadership, Bebashi has grown to incorporate many innovative programs related to breast health, sexual health and screenings for sexually transmitted infections and pregnancy. Other initiatives include support groups and the largest food cupboard in North Philadelphia.

He also initiated one of the only discharge planning programs for HIV+ ex-offenders in the country. Prior to Bebashi, Bell was integral in developing one of the largest AIDS programs in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

He has been recognized in both local and national media for his work with Bebashi, including PBS, The Body, Essence Magazine, Radio Times, The Bev Smith Show, Visions, and Tony Brown’s Journal.

Also a family therapist, Bell is a proud husband and father of two and resides in the Montgomery County section of Philadelphia.