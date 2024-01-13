Honor the life, service, and legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. over MLK weekend at the Museum of the American Revolution, Jan. 13-15



Enjoy a live theatrical performance, complete a poetry activity, explore ways to create change in your community and more

ABOVE PHOTO: Katelyn Appiah-Kubi portrays Elizabeth Freeman wearing a blue dress with white apron and hat. Credit MoAR

Visit the Museum of the American Revolution over Martin Luther King, Jr. Weekend, Saturday, Jan. 13 – Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, to honor the life, service, and legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Through theatrical performances, pop-up talks, hands-on discovery carts, a poetry activity, and more, visitors can discover the ongoing promise of the American Revolution and explore what it takes to change the world. Plus, consider the ways you can create change in your community at an interactive community engagement wall.

Other Martin Luther King, Jr. Weekend highlights:

Meet Elizabeth Freeman Performance | Daily at 1:15 p.m. & 3:15 p.m.

Watch a first-person theatrical performance portraying the life and experiences of Elizabeth Freeman, also known as Mumbet, a Massachusetts woman who sued for her freedom from enslavement and won. The performance stars Katelyn E. Appiah-Kubi as Elizabeth Freeman and was written by Teresa Miller.

Meet the Revolution: Hannah Wallace | Sunday, Jan. 14 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Historical interpreter Hannah Wallace will join us on Sunday, Jan. 14 to explore the various roles and responsibilities of women of African descent in the Revolutionary era using documents, images, and replica objects.

Revolution Place Discovery Center | Daily from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Explore Revolution Place, the Museum’s family-friendly discovery center, which brings to life Old City’s lively, diverse neighborhood during the 1700s and invites visitors to learn through hands-on exploration. Kids of all ages can immerse themselves in four historical environments – a military encampment, a tavern, a parlor, and an 18th-century meeting house – to experience the places where the American Revolution took root. Throughout the weekend, Revolution Place visitors can participate in an activity based on poetry written by Phyllis Wheatley, the first published African American female poet.

Credit MoAR

In-Gallery Talks: Let Them Vote | Daily from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Join a Museum educator at the When Women Lost the Vote tableau in our core galleries for a 10-minute talk to learn about voting rights for women and people of color in New Jersey from 1776-1807.

Discovery Cart: Protest in Early America | Daily from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Online, Any Time

Join a Museum educator at this discovery cart that uses images and replica objects to spark conversations about the stories told in the Museum’s “American Liberties, 1765-1775” gallery. Examine how early Americans used boycotts, printed propaganda, violence, and public demonstrations to advocate for various causes and helps guests consider similarities and differences between the 18th century and today. This resource is also available online.

Visitor looking at Phillis Wheatley’s book of poetry.

Credit MoAR

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the Promises of the American Revolution | Online, Any Time

Throughout many of his speeches and writings, King powerfully invoked the words and messages of the American Revolution in his calls for civil and economic rights and in speaking out against racism. By invoking the words of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution, King returned often to a central tenet of his work: holding America and its people to the promise of “the unalienable rights of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness” to all men, a promise made by the Founders against the backdrop of the practice of slavery and the displacement of Native peoples. Read more here.

Community Engagement Wall | Daily

How can you create change in your community? Guests can share how they are carrying forward the Revolution’s promises of liberty and equality at a community engagement wall in the Museum’s first-floor rotunda.



All Martin Luther King, Jr. Weekend activities are included with regular Museum admission. The Museum is open daily from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tickets to the Museum can be purchased by calling: (215)253.6731, at AmRevMuseum.org, or at the front desk. Save $2 per adult ticket by purchasing online. Kids ages 5 and under are always free. All tickets are valid for two consecutive days.