Higher education commission reaffirms Lincoln’s accreditation

ABOVE PHOTO: Lincoln University has been granted institutional accreditation for another eight years by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education. Pictured is the Alumni Memorial Arch at the entrance to campus.

LINCOLN UNIVERSITY, Pa. – Lincoln University has been granted institutional accreditation for another eight years by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, the regional accrediting body.

“Accreditation assures Lincoln students, their families, and all of our stakeholders that the educational standards and campus environment support student success,” President Brenda A. Allen said.

In a July 1 notice, Allen thanked employees for their “hard work and dedication to continuing the mission and vision of this great and historical institution.”

Accreditation is required to receive federal and state funding. The Commission’s reaffirmation of Lincoln’s accreditation is an expression of confidence in the University’s mission, goals, performance, and resources.

The decision by the Middle States Commission to reaffirm accreditation follows a two-year effort to demonstrate continuous improvement and ensure alignment with accreditation and federal compliance requirements.

The Middle States Commission employs seven standards or characteristics of excellence in the accreditation process. Accredited institutions are expected to demonstrate these standards in substantial measure. The standards include: mission and goals; ethics and integrity; design and delivery of the student learning experience; support of the student experience; educational effectiveness assessment; planning, resources, and institutional improvement; and governance, leadership, and administration.

The next accreditation visit is scheduled for 2026-2027.