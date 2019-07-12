Image

8:22 AM / Saturday July 13, 2019

Visit Dorchester
12 Jul 2019

Higher education commission reaffirms Lincoln’s accreditation

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
July 12, 2019 Category: Local Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO: Lincoln University has been granted institutional accreditation for another eight years by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education. Pictured is the Alumni Memorial Arch at the entrance to campus.

 LINCOLN UNIVERSITY, Pa. – Lincoln University has been granted institutional accreditation for another eight years by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, the regional accrediting body.

“Accreditation assures Lincoln students, their families, and all of our stakeholders that the educational standards and campus environment support student success,” President Brenda A. Allen said.

In a July 1 notice, Allen thanked employees for their “hard work and dedication to continuing the mission and vision of this great and historical institution.”

Image

Accreditation is required to receive federal and state funding. The Commission’s reaffirmation of Lincoln’s accreditation is an expression of confidence in the University’s mission, goals, performance, and resources.

The decision by the Middle States Commission to reaffirm accreditation follows a two-year effort to demonstrate continuous improvement and ensure alignment with accreditation and federal compliance requirements.

The Middle States Commission employs seven standards or characteristics of excellence in the accreditation process. Accredited institutions are expected to demonstrate these standards in substantial measure. The standards include: mission and goals; ethics and integrity; design and delivery of the student learning experience; support of the student experience; educational effectiveness assessment; planning, resources, and institutional improvement; and governance, leadership, and administration.

The next accreditation visit is scheduled for 2026-2027.

Related Posts

Lincoln University welcomes its 14th President, Dr. Brenda Allen, Ph.D. Scandals threaten FAMU’s accreditation Obama takes tougher stance on higher education
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Commentary

Divine Muva Diva: The best medicine we often refuse to take

July 12, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email Dear love bugs: I have received so many queries from women who are...

Go With The-Flo

Lee Daniels’ “Star” may not be returning for another season, but the show isn’t totally done

July 11, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Lee Daniels  (Photo: Featureflash / shutterstock) By Florence Anthony #NissanDiversity recently...

Entertainment

Councilwoman Cindy Bass’ 7th annual Summer Events series kicks off as part of her #ReclaimingOurPublicSpaces campaign

July 11, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email Councilwoman Cindy Bass kicked off her 7th Annual Summer Events Series on Tuesday,...

Sports

Gauff loses at Wimbledon, while Williams wins again

July 11, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: United States’ Cori “Coco” Gauff is dejected after losing to Romania’s...

Oasis

A Millennial Voice: Yei-Kaalu

July 11, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Scenes of Yei Kaalu Hospital construction. By Danae Reid Eight years....

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of July 14

July 11, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email All Signs: Someone once said that the future is much like the present...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff