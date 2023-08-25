Image

4:39 PM / Saturday August 26, 2023

Independence Blue Cross
25 Aug 2023

Help protect your kids when school begins with free COVID-19 test kits

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
August 25, 2023 Category: Local Posted by:

Summer vacation isn’t over yet, but as we approach the hectic back-to-school rush, we want to put something other than school supplies on every parent’s radar – COVID-19 tests. They’re free through the Health Department’s Pediatric Partnerships team in time for the start of the school year.

While the nation’s Public Health Emergency ended in May, it’s important to take precautions and protect our kids from COVID-19, especially as indoor gatherings ramp up when the school year begins. COVID-19 is not over. 

That’s why every family should be equipped with tests at the ready if someone is exposed to COVID-19 or symptoms begin.  

Get rapid antigen at-home tests

Pick up free rapid antigen at-home test kits at these Health Department resource hubs: 

Bethany Baptist Church, 5747 Warrington Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19143 

Mi Salud Wellness Center, 200 E. Wyoming Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19120 

Mt. Enon Baptist Church, 500 Snyder Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19148 

Shoppes at La Salle, 5301 Chew Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19138 

Whitman Plaza, 330 W. Oregon Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19148  

Resource hubs are open Monday through Friday. While you don’t need an appointment to pick up at-home tests, daily schedules vary at resource hubs. Visit our testing calendar for more details. 

Test in threes

Remember to test in threes! The virus can take some time after exposure to reach a level that turns a test positive, so test three times, every other day.

 During that time, it’s important to wear a well-fitting, high-quality mask or stay home to keep other people safe. If you receive positive test results, you’ll be able to take the right steps to protect yourself, your family and your community. 

Respiratory health is for kids

Pediatric Partnerships is focusing on respiratory health for our kids in other ways, too. The HEPA filter program provides schools and childcare centers with air purifiers and a year’s supply of protective HEPA filters to boost air quality in classrooms and childcare centers where kids spend most of their days. Filtering the air to make it cleaner reduces student and staff absences due to respiratory diseases like COVID-19. 

With fewer absences, the Pediatric Partnership’s Air Purifier with HEPA filter initiative can help kids do better in school. 

Free masks and hand sanitizer

Earlier this summer, smoke from Canadian wildfires helped reinforce the importance of masks as tools to help people breathe easier on days when air quality is poor. When picking up COVID-19 tests, be sure to ask for free masks and hand sanitizer, too. 

Since the federal government’s program to distribute COVID-19 tests through the mail is over, the Health Department is helping to fill that gap. 

Tests can be expensive. While some insurance companies might still reimburse you, why not get them completely free? Ten tests could cost you as much as $80 at a pharmacy. Save that money and spend it on something your kids might enjoy, like movie tickets, or some new kicks for school.

Related Posts

CVS Health opens nine new drive-thru test sites in Pennsylvania as part of a nationwide COVID-19 response School District of Philadelphia health and safety updates for School Year 2022-2023 Another COVID side effect: Many kids head to summer school
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Phila Recycling

Categories

Recent News

Diaspora

North Korea asserts US soldier Travis King crossed border after becoming disillusioned with America

August 18, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Carl Gates, right, grandfather of American soldier Travis King, and Myron...

Politics

How the Georgia indictment against Donald Trump may be the biggest yet and other case takeaways

August 18, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, center, speaks in the Fulton...

Sports

Tuohys call Michael Oher’s filing ‘hurtful’ and part of a shakedown attempt

August 18, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Carolina Panthers tackle Michael Oher answers questions during a press conference...

Oasis

Clarence Avant, ‘Godfather of Black Music’ and benefactor of athletes and politicians, dies at 92

August 18, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: CLARENCE AVANT ATTENDS THE WORLD PREMIERE OF “THE BLACK GODFATHER,” at...

Food And Beverage

Five tips for a seamless back-to-school transition

August 25, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT From shopping for school supplies and new clothes to organizing schedules and...

Seniors

What you need to know about cholesterol

August 25, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email Stay in control to help prevent heart disease, heart attack and stroke FAMILY...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff