Health Department issues statement on U.S. Supreme Court Dobbs decision

ABOVE PHOTO: Abortion-rights advocates march around at City Hall in Philadelphia, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The U.S. Supreme Court has issued an opinion in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that denies women the protection to control their own bodies previously deemed to be a constitutional right for the past 50 years.

This opinion overturns long-standing Supreme Court decisions which held that abortion is legal because all Americans have a right to privacy about their own health care.

We know that today, many people who can get pregnant are frightened and angry because they are worried about access to critical, and sometimes lifesaving, health care, as well as about the ramifications of this decision for healthcare ranging from care after miscarriage or fetal demise to in vitro fertilization.

The Supreme Court has stepped squarely between patient and doctor with today’s decision, denying people who can become pregnant protections for their autonomy over their own bodies and their own healthcare decisions.

Despite the Court’s decision, access to abortion services has not changed in Pennsylvania and Philadelphia.

“I am shocked and appalled at this decision, and about the Court’s disregard for the consequences of welcoming politics into the exam room,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole. “Women and people who can get pregnant have a right to autonomy over what happens to their bodies. Now many are facing a future in which their right to control their own healthcare decisions is at risk of being stripped away. While we call on policymakers to protect those rights and to ensure that all women have access to the healthcare services they need, including those to prevent and treat unplanned pregnancies, it is critical that everyone understand that abortion is still safe and legal in Philadelphia.”

Philadelphia has a number of resources available for people who want to prevent unplanned pregnancies or need an abortion or counseling support. Remember, abortion is health care. Access to safe abortion services is a human right. Abortion is legal.

The Mayor has issued a similar statement that can be found here: https://www.phila.gov/2022-06-24-mayor-kenneys-statement-on-supreme-court-decision-in-dobbs-v-jackson-womens-health-organization. The City has published an Action Guide on protecting access to abortion services here:

https://www.phila.gov/2022-06-22-protecting-access-to-abortion-services.