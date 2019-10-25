Image

7:01 PM / Saturday October 26, 2019

Visit Dorchester
25 Oct 2019

Harriet Hike at Bartram’s Garden

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
October 25, 2019 Category: Local Posted by:

“In honor of the film premiere of “Harriet”, women across the country are encouraged to organize hikes in their area. Harriet Tubman was an amazing leader and organizer.

Let’s honor her story by organizing hikes in her name.”—African American Nature & Parks Experience

Image

The African American Nature & Parks Experience, Black History Maven, and Bartram’s Garden invite you to hike and discuss the work and life of Harriet Tubman on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 2pm until 4:30pm. 

We’ll explore Harriet Tubman’s work, and the beautiful trails of a landmark historic site.

Prompts will be provided for conversation, although this is an informal informal hike in the spirit of camaraderie and solidarity. We’ll walk about 1.5 miles of natural terrain.

This program is free and open to all. We will leave no trace but take plenty of photographs! Please use the hashtag #HarrietHikes, in solidarity of hikes taking place all across the country.

Bartram’s Garden is easily accessible by bike, bus, or trolley. Children are welcome, although the trail is not accessible for strollers.

For more information, visit: www.bartramsgarden.org/ .

Related Posts

Where is Harriet? Default ThumbnailThat’s So Raven: Why Raven-Symoné is misguided about Harriet Tubman’s legacy Smooth Traveler: The Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Visitor Center
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Freedom Quest

Looking for an antidote for Ferguson-like political impotence: Compulsory voting

October 18, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email Remembering  SUN founder and publisher J. Whyatt Mondesire, his life and legacy during...

Seniors

An aging family member is struggling with a chronic condition — what can you do?

October 24, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT As we get older, the ones we love inevitably age, too. For...

Color Of Money

If you need help saving your property, the Sheriff’s Office has resources

October 24, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email Losing a property can be devastating – especially if it is the family...

Health

How the internet can help prevent Alzheimer’s disease

October 24, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email FAMILY FEATURES Over the past 10 years, researchers have learned Alzheimer’s disease starts...

Food And Beverage

Five ways to celebrate everyday occasions

October 18, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT If you look at most people’s calendars, the days that stand out...

Go With The-Flo

The Apollo Theater has added additional casting for the encore production of staged adaptation of Ta-Nehisi Coates’ “Between the World and Me”

October 18, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Ta-Nehisi Coates By Florence Anthony On October 7, the New York...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff