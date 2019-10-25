Harriet Hike at Bartram’s Garden

“In honor of the film premiere of “Harriet”, women across the country are encouraged to organize hikes in their area. Harriet Tubman was an amazing leader and organizer.

Let’s honor her story by organizing hikes in her name.”—African American Nature & Parks Experience

The African American Nature & Parks Experience, Black History Maven, and Bartram’s Garden invite you to hike and discuss the work and life of Harriet Tubman on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 2pm until 4:30pm.

We’ll explore Harriet Tubman’s work, and the beautiful trails of a landmark historic site.

Prompts will be provided for conversation, although this is an informal informal hike in the spirit of camaraderie and solidarity. We’ll walk about 1.5 miles of natural terrain.

This program is free and open to all. We will leave no trace but take plenty of photographs! Please use the hashtag #HarrietHikes, in solidarity of hikes taking place all across the country.

Bartram’s Garden is easily accessible by bike, bus, or trolley. Children are welcome, although the trail is not accessible for strollers.

For more information, visit: www.bartramsgarden.org/ .