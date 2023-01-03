Happy New Year from Philadelphia NAACP President Catherine Hicks

Message from the President Catherine Hicks

The Philadelphia Branch NAACP wishes our members and supporters a Happy, Blessed, Healthy and Prosperous New Year!

As we reflect on the past year and all of the accomplishments our branch has made, from increasing our membership, adding more volunteers to man the branch office answering the needs of our members and the community. Standing with our District Attorney, police department, clergy and community organizations, against the increase in mass shootings and deaths from gun violence and crime plaguing our streets and schools. ensuring those incarcerated were able to vote and having a command center at the branch on election day for the first time, to name a few. The Philadelphia Branch NAACP is looking forward to continuing our dedication and service in 2023!

We ask that you continue to support the NAACP and join us in making a difference in our communities! Together we can be the change we are looking for!

