Image

12:27 PM / Thursday May 4, 2023

Independence Blue Cross
4 May 2023

Hakim’s Bookstore to receive historical marker

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
May 4, 2023 Category: Local Posted by:

Hakim’s Bookstore, the first and oldest Black-owned bookstore in Philadelphia, and on the East Coast, will receive a historical marker from the state of Pennsylvania on August 12.

Dawud Hakim, opened the bookstore on 52nd St. in West Philadelphia in 1959.

Dawud Hakim died in 1997,  but one of his last wishes – according to his daughter Yvonne Blake – was that the family keep the store open as long as possible.

“My goal is to continue to educate everyone that African Ameticans do have a history. And, it doesnt begin with slavery,” said Yvonne Blake, daughter of Hakim who continues to run the bookstore.

Chris Arnold, who handles community engagement, also works in the store.

Hakims Bookstore is located at 210 S 52nd St Philadelphia, PA 19139.

Tel: (215) 474-9495 [email protected]

Related Posts

Default ThumbnailHistorical Marker commemorates MLK’s visit to PHA development Memories of Old School Black Book Stores Historical significance of Johnson House’s Juneteenth Festival in Germantown
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Phila Recycling

Categories

Philadelphia Recycling

Recent News

Election 2023

Pennsylvania voters can apply for, complete and return their mail ballot in one visit until May 9

April 28, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Election workers perform a recount of ballots from the recent Pennsylvania...

Diaspora

Why Sudan’s conflict matters to the rest of the world

April 28, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: People walk past shuttered shops in Khartoum, Sudan, Tuesday, April 18,...

Commentary

SUNrise: cj speaks…  Life is fluid

April 28, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email Life is fluid with so many changes, spins, and turns.  One day you...

Philly NAACP

NAACP Philadelphia Branch Update

April 28, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email Tweet Share Pin Email Related Posts AACP Philadelphia Branch Update NAACP Philadelphia Branch...

Color Of Money

Three tricks to find the right home

April 28, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email FAMILY FEATURES For those beginning the process of home buying, there are many...

Food And Beverage

What’s Cookin’? Strawberry Lemonade

April 28, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email Tweet Share Pin Email Related Posts What’s Cookin’? Basil Herbed Lemonade What’s Cookin’?...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff