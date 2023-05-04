Hakim’s Bookstore to receive historical marker

Hakim’s Bookstore, the first and oldest Black-owned bookstore in Philadelphia, and on the East Coast, will receive a historical marker from the state of Pennsylvania on August 12.

Dawud Hakim, opened the bookstore on 52nd St. in West Philadelphia in 1959.

Dawud Hakim died in 1997, but one of his last wishes – according to his daughter Yvonne Blake – was that the family keep the store open as long as possible.

“My goal is to continue to educate everyone that African Ameticans do have a history. And, it doesnt begin with slavery,” said Yvonne Blake, daughter of Hakim who continues to run the bookstore.

Chris Arnold, who handles community engagement, also works in the store.

Hakims Bookstore is located at 210 S 52nd St Philadelphia, PA 19139.

Tel: (215) 474-9495 [email protected]