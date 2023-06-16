Guidance for residents and visitors affected by the I-95 fire and collapse 

ABOVE PHOTO: Traffic creeps along on a detour in Philadelphia, Monday, June 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

SEPTA is adding extra capacity and service.

Residents are encouraged to use SEPTA as an alternative means of travel.

All lanes of I-95 are closed in both directions between Woodhaven and Aramingo exits. Some streets in the surrounding area are closed for the emergency response.

Closures may change as the response continues. Travelers are encouraged to follow local news and PennDOT’s Twitter account or website (pa.gov/i95updates).

Due to the current closure of I-95, complimentary parking is available at some PPA-operated SEPTA train station lots until further notice:

Fern Rock Rail Station

10th & Nedro Streets

Fox Chase Rail Station

500 Rhawn Street

Torresdale Rail Station

4900 Grant Avenue

Travelers should expect delays and plan alternative travel routes, especially while planning for their weekday commute.

Residents should continue to set their trash and recycling collections out as normal on their regular trash day and at their regular pickup site.

Residents in the northeast area of the city should expect delays in collections. The Streets Department is assessing which areas will be impacted as sanitation trucks will have to be diverted to alternative travel routes. Follow the Streets Department on Twitter for updates.

Detour routes from PennDOT

I-95 Southbound: Route 63 West (Woodhaven Road), U.S. 1 South, 76 East, 676 East

I-95 Northbound: I-676 West, I-76 West, U.S. 1 North to Route 63 East (Woodhaven Road)

Visit: www.pa.gov/i95updates

for the latest updates on detours and closures.

Philadelphia Police Detour

and Closure Info along I-95

Philadelphia Police will have the following closures and detours in place if you are traveling on I-95 in the area of the Cottman Avenue exit.

Police will be located along the detour route. Local businesses and deliveries will be provided access. Expect delays along the detour and note these are subject to change:

Castor Avenue on-ramp for I-95 northbound

Closed

Aramingo Avenue/I-95 on and off-ramps

On-ramp to I-95 northbound closed

Betsy Ross off-ramp to I-95 northbound closed

Bridge Street ramp

I-95 on-ramp at Bridge Street closed.

All traffic on Tacony Street will flow northbound only from Bridge Street to New State Road.

Tacony Palmyra Bridge traffic onto Tacony Street closed. All traffic continues westbound onto Levick Street.

State Road from Cottman Avenue to Longshore Avenue will be one-way, southbound travel only.

Southbound I-95 detour

Exit I-95 southbound at Cottman Avenue.

At the end of the ramp, right on Bleigh Street.

Follow Bleigh to State Road, make a left onto State.

Travel State Road South to Longshore Avenue.

Re-enter I-95 southbound at State Road and Longshore Avenue.

Northbound I-95 detour

Exit I-95 at Aramingo Avenue.

At the end of the ramp, make a left onto Aramingo Avenue.

Follow Aramingo Avenue to Tacony Street. Turn right.

Take Tacony Street northbound around Tacony-Palmyra Bridge loop to New State Road.

Here are places where you can learn more about what’s going on:

Follow the Office of Emergency Management and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation on Twitter.

Sign up for emergency alerts by texting ReadyPhila to 888-777.