Grocery Outlet Bargain Market Opening, Marking Midway Point in Sharswood Neighborhood Transformation

Philadelphia, Pa. (July 28, 2022) –Sharswood continues to emerge as a neighborhood of choice as PHA, public and private partners, and residents fulfill their commitments to revitalize the community.

The long-waited shopping center Sharwood Ridge, located on Ridge Avenue next to PHA’s headquarters, has opened with its anchor tenant, Grocery Outlet Bargain Market , an extreme-value grocery retailer. It will serve the Sharswood community, which has been without a major supermarket since the race riots in the 1960s. The store has created 30 new jobs. Prior to the Grocery Outlet opening, the closest supermarket was nearly a mile away.

“We are overjoyed to be an oasis for the Sharswood community and convenient access to healthy and affordable groceries,” said Grocery Outlet Independent Operator Donta Rose. “We are beyond grateful for our partnership with The Philadelphia Housing Authority (PHA), Mosaic Development Partners and SHIFT Capital, to meet a need in our community and elevate the quality of life for local residents.”



“We are extraordinarily pleased that Grocery Outlet and Mr. Rose recognized the opportunity to become part of the transformation of the emerging Blumberg-Sharswood community,” said PHA President and CEO Kelvin A. Jeremiah. “We knew from the outset that, for this neighborhood to be fully reborn and serve its residents, it would need a forward-thinking school and a food market in addition to the new housing. We opened Vaux Big Picture High School five years ago. Today, we welcome Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, which will not only make fresh, healthy food available, it will become a catalyst for attracting businesses to this community.”



Grocery Outlet offers the same trusted brands as traditional grocery stores, but at lower prices. Its buyers scour the country to find the top manufacturers with excess inventory and seasonal closeouts so Grocery Outlet can offer “WOW savings” on thousands of name-brand products at significantly lower prices. Grocery Outlet stores are independently operated by local families who are committed to supporting their communities.



During the grand opening, Donta Rose donated $1,000 to the Lower North Philadelphia Community Development Corporation (LNPCDC). The organization’s mission is to increase access to affordable housing opportunities, while also increasing and stewarding the development of thriving businesses and healthy commercial corridors within the neighborhoods where they operate.



Address:2077 Ridge Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19121Store Hours:8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Grocery Outlet, an extreme-value grocery retailer based in Emeryville, California, offers customers significant savings on brand-name products. The company has more than 400 locations throughout California, Idaho, Maryland, New Jersey, Nevada, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Washington. Stores are owned by Independent Operators based in the communities they serve.



The Philadelphia Housing Authority's (PHA) mission is to open doors to affordable housing, economic opportunity, and safe, sustainable communities to benefit Philadelphia residents with low incomes. PHA is the nation's 4th largest housing authority, serving nearly 80,000 residents.