Grants of up to $50K set aside for grassroots violence prevention and reduction programs

The City of Philadelphia has launched a new call for entries for the fourth round of Targeted Community Investment Grant (TCIG) applications, which awards microgrants to residents and grassroots organizations that offer needed prevention services and supports in communities most impacted by gun violence.

The program is an integral part of the Philadelphia Roadmap to Safer Communities, the Kenney Administration’s comprehensive action plan to address gun violence in neighborhoods across the city. The grants, which will now range from $1,500 to $50,000, will specifically support new, and/or existing programs that help prevent or reduce gun violence, especially among youth and young adults who are at the highest risk.

Applications for this upcoming funding cycle opened Tuesday, June 1.

When the application is posted, prospective grantees must provide a description of the program or activity to be funded, along with an explanation of how it will help prevent gun violence in their community, a budget that clearly shows how the funds will be used, and details of how success of the project will be measured. The call for applications will close Friday, July 23, 2021.

This announcement comes just two months after the Administration named nearly 30 community organizations splitting a share of $400,000 in funding for violence prevention programs that are running through this summer.

“The City alone cannot solve the gun violence epidemic,” said Mayor Jim Kenney. “We rely on community partners to provide anti-violence programming on the ground, in our neighborhoods. These grants aim to support these programs and ultimately save lives.”

The Targeted Community Investment Grants are managed by the Office of Policy and Strategic Initiatives for Criminal Justice and Public Safety and administered by the Urban Affairs Coalition. A special emphasis will be placed on funding for programs that can meet the mentorship, educational, employment, and trauma-informed care needs of young men between the ages of 16 to 34 in areas most vulnerable to high levels of violence.

“This grant program underscores our commitment to investing directly in communities impacted by gun violence. Together we can cultivate the hope and opportunity on every block in our city,” said Senior Director Erica Atwood of the Criminal Justice and Public Safety Cluster.

“We are all working together to expand support for community solutions to violence, while continuing a holistic approach to safer, healthier and more just communities.

Over the last two years, the TCIG program has funded more than 125 projects with a combined award of over $2.1 million, with an additional $1,000,000 in proposed investment for FY22.

In the most recent completed round of projects, the program received high marks on levels of satisfaction and sense of safety from participants and grantees: 88 percent of participants in the funded projects said that the programs made them feel safe in their communities, 96 percent of participants and 85 percent of grantees felt that TCIG gave them an opportunity to build more trusting relationships with neighbors and community members, 98 percent of participants would like to see more programs like this one, and 83 percent of grantees would lead future projects like this one.

Programs receiving the grants must be able to:

Demonstrate a commitment to improving the lives of all Philadelphians and how it helps reduce gun violence in a sustainable way.

Demonstrate potential impact on the community related to reducing the risk of gun violence.

Demonstrate community support for violence prevention and anti-violence activities and programs.

Applicants must be residents of the City of Philadelphia, or an organization with strong ties to the community and based in the city serving Philadelphia residents.

Neighborhood and cultural organizations, local businesses, youth-serving organizations, accredited educational institutions, or places of worship may apply if they are located in the neighborhood or serve the residents of the neighborhood in which they are applying for funding.

If applying as an individual, you must live in the neighborhood in which you are seeking to implement programming or demonstrate strong ties to the neighborhood and residents that you plan to serve.

Organizations selected for funding in this upcoming fourth cohort will see their programs begin in the fall of 2021.