Monday October 14, 2019

11 Oct 2019

Graduates from 10,000 Small Businesses program reveal key lessons, as Greater Philly emerges as a new growth engine for minority-and women-owned businesses

October 11, 2019

Goldman-Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses-Greater Philadelphia program hosted a Philadelphia Minority Enterprise Development (MED) Week event as part of the Oct. 7-11 celebration, which highlights minority businesses and connects them to vital resources to help their firms grow. Through Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses, participants can gain practical skills in topics such as negotiation, marketing, and employee management. In addition, business owners receive the tools and professional support to develop a strategic and customized growth plan. 

Marsia Henley, procurement manager for Community College of Philadelphia discussed contract protocols and business opportunities at the college 

A panel of graduates from the 10,000 Small Businesses program also discussed how they applied the key lessons to their businesses.

 A special mini-module on Leveraging Leadership Strengths was held, where participants were introduced to the program’s unique, interactive classroom experience.

Since 10,000 Small Businesses began at CCP in 2013, 19 cohorts and 505 businesses have completed the course. The City of Philadelphia noted this achievement by recognizing the business education program at a (MED) Week awards ceremony on Oct. 7.  The Philadelphia Top 100 honors the 100 fastest growing, privately held entrepreneurial companies in Greater Philadelphia. Twenty-two graduates from 10,000 Small Businesses-Greater Philadelphia made the list in 2019 and, of those, 72 % have minority- or women-owned businesses. Pop! Promos, a graduate of 10,000 Small Businesses, landed first on the Top 100 in 2015, and graduate Supra Office Solutions, a minority-owned firm, held the top spot on the list the following year. 

