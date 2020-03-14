Giant closing 24-hour store locations overnight to restock, meet shopper demands amid coronavirus pandemic

Philadelphia, PA, March 14, 2020 – The GIANT Company announced today that starting on Saturday, March 14 and until further notice, all 24-hour store locations will close at midnight and reopen 6am the following day. The decision comes as part of the company’s continued response to the COVID-19 pandemic and will allow store team members additional time to sanitize and restock shelves as daily deliveries arrive.



Stores operating under modified hours include:

3400 Concord Road – Aston, PA

65 Route 611 – Bartonsville, PA

2721 Street Road – Bensalem, PA

1000 Scott Town Center – Bloomsburg, PA

3301 Trindle Road – Camp Hill, PA

502 Church Street – Danville, PA

1320 Londontown Boulevard – Eldersburg, MD

4510 Marketplace Way – Enola, PA

4211 Union Deposit Road – Harrisburg, PA

116 West Township Line Road – Havertown, PA

1605 Lititz Pike – Lancaster, PA

1241 Blakeslee Boulevard – Lehighton, PA

6560 Carlisle Pike – Mechanicsburg, PA 450 East Main Street – Middletown, PA

1201 Knapp Road – North Wales, PA

1544 Route 61 Highway South 6100 – Pottsville, PA

4655 Perkiomen Avenue – Reading, PA

760 Pennsylvania 113 – Souderton, PA

1969 East 3rd Street – Williamsport, PA

315 York Road – Willow Grove, PA

Pharmacies located within 24-hour locations will continue to operate under normal hours. For additional information or assistance, visit the GIANT or MARTIN’S websites or call 1-888-814-4268.