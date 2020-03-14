Image

5:45 PM / Saturday March 14, 2020

Visit Dorchester
14 Mar 2020

Giant closing 24-hour store locations overnight to restock, meet shopper demands amid coronavirus pandemic

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
March 14, 2020 Category: Coronavirus, Local Posted by:

Philadelphia, PA, March 14, 2020 – The GIANT Company announced today that starting on Saturday, March 14 and until further notice, all 24-hour store locations will close at midnight and reopen 6am the following day. The decision comes as part of the company’s continued response to the COVID-19 pandemic and will allow store team members additional time to sanitize and restock shelves as daily deliveries arrive.

Stores operating under modified hours include:

Image
  • 3400 Concord Road – Aston, PA
  • 65 Route 611 – Bartonsville, PA
  • 2721 Street Road – Bensalem, PA
  • 1000 Scott Town Center – Bloomsburg, PA
  • 3301 Trindle Road – Camp Hill, PA
  • 502 Church Street – Danville, PA
  • 1320 Londontown Boulevard – Eldersburg, MD
  • 4510 Marketplace Way – Enola, PA
  • 4211 Union Deposit Road – Harrisburg, PA
  • 116 West Township Line Road – Havertown, PA
  • 1605 Lititz Pike – Lancaster, PA
  • 1241 Blakeslee Boulevard – Lehighton, PA
  • 6560 Carlisle Pike – Mechanicsburg, PA 450 East Main Street – Middletown, PA
  • 1201 Knapp Road – North Wales, PA
  • 1544 Route 61 Highway South 6100 – Pottsville, PA
  • 4655 Perkiomen Avenue – Reading, PA
  • 760 Pennsylvania 113 – Souderton, PA
  • 1969 East 3rd Street – Williamsport, PA
  • 315 York Road – Willow Grove, PA

Pharmacies located within 24-hour locations will continue to operate under normal hours. For additional information or assistance, visit the GIANT or MARTIN’S websites or call 1-888-814-4268.

Related Posts

Aldi to hold hiring spree Wednesday at every NJ store Default ThumbnailGiant Food Stores opens in Philadelphia PECO suspending service disconnections through May 1 due to coronavirus pandemic
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Seniors

Official: White House didn’t want to tell seniors not to fly

March 12, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Vice President Mike Pence, right, along with Florida Sen. Rick Scott,...

Color Of Money

Welcome a four-legged family member with care

March 12, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email Tips for a successful, lifelong pet adoption FAMILY FEATURES Bringing home a new...

Oasis

Pastor, author and social media celeb seeks to change futures –– just in time for Women’s History Month

March 12, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email Charlotte, N.C.– Women’s History Month is a time to celebrate the many successes...

Week In Review

With spreading virus comes fears and lots of stockpiling

March 13, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: FILE – A customer walks past mostly empty shelves that normally...

Sun Report

‘Very much alive’: Biden victorious in 4 more primary states

March 13, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, accompanied by his...

Style

Spring 2020 exhibition opening: ‘Anna Russell Jones: The Art of Design’

March 12, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email Fri., Mar 20th 6:00pm – 8:00pm, Free with RSVP On Friday, March 20,...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff