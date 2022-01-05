PHA President & CEO Kelvin A. Jeremiah Releases Statement Regarding the Tragic Fire in the 800 Block of North 23rd Street in Philadelphia

(Philadelphia, PA – January 5, 2022)— The Philadelphia Housing Authority (PHA) has released the following statement from PHA President and CEO Kelvin A. Jeremiah regarding the tragic fire this morning in the 800 block of North 23rd Street.

“This unimaginable loss of life has shaken all of us at PHA. It is too early for us to say more. The property was last inspected by PHA in May 2021, and all smoke detectors were operating properly at that time. The Fire Department, ATF and others are handling the investigation. Any information on the cause will come through them. Our primary goal right now is to support our residents in any way we can.”

###

