Image

6:18 PM / Wednesday January 5, 2022

Independence Blue Cross
5 Jan 2022

PHA President & CEO Kelvin A. Jeremiah Releases Statement Regarding the Tragic Fire in the 800 Block of North 23rd Street in Philadelphia

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
January 5, 2022 Category: Local Posted by:

(Philadelphia, PA – January 5, 2022)— The Philadelphia Housing Authority (PHA) has released the following statement from PHA President and CEO Kelvin A. Jeremiah regarding the tragic fire this morning in the 800 block of North 23rd Street.

Image

“This unimaginable loss of life has shaken all of us at PHA. It is too early for us to say more. The property was last inspected by PHA in May 2021, and all smoke detectors were operating properly at that time. The Fire Department, ATF and others are handling the investigation. Any information on the cause will come through them. Our primary goal right now is to support our residents in any way we can.”
###

The Philadelphia Housing Authority’s mission is to open doors to affordable housing, economic opportunity and safe, sustainable communities to benefit Philadelphia residents with low incomes.

Related Posts

PHA CEO Kelvin Jeremiah statement calling on Congress to reject provisions in tax bill harmful to affordable housing Phila. Fire Department Official Statement on the Colorado Street fire 32,000 without power, traffic gridlock as fire burns at PECO substation in North Philadelphia
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Independence Blue Cross

Recent News

Local

Philadelphia fire kills at least 13, including 7 children

January 5, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email People gather near the scene of a deadly row house fire, Wednesday, Jan....

Politics

Harry Reid remembered as a fighter, skilled Senate dealmaker

December 30, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., delivers a speech at the...

Education

SCHOOL CLOSINGS Jan. 3, 2022

January 3, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email LIST BELOW OF NJ, PA AND DELAWARE SCHOOL CLOSINGS, LATE OPENINGS from 6abc...

Stateside

Longtime US Rep. Bobby Rush of Illinois won’t seek 16th term

January 4, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email By SOPHIA TAREEN CHICAGO (AP) — Longtime U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush of Illinois,...

Seniors

Four things to know about acute respiratory illness RSV

December 30, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT Washing your hands. Covering your cough and sneeze. Staying home when sick....

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of December 2, 2022

December 30, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email All Signs: The elements Air, Water, Fire and Earth are a big part...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff