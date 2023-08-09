Image

3:59 PM / Wednesday August 9, 2023

Independence Blue Cross
9 Aug 2023

Friends gather in Philadelphia to remember O’Shae Sibley, killed in a confrontation over dancing

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
August 9, 2023 Category: Local Posted by:

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Friends and family members gathered Tuesday in Philadelphia to remember O’Shae Sibley, who was fatally stabbed after he confronted teenagers who taunted his group of gay, Black friends as they danced at a New York City gas station.

“O’Shae had the power to touch everyone’s heart, whoever met him,” said Otis Pena, a close friend of Sibley’s who was at the gas station and bared his grief hours later in a Facebook video. “O’Shae was a beacon of light for a lot of us in our community.”

About 200 people attended Sibley’s funeral at a historic opera house in the city where he grew up and performed before moving to New York to pursue his career as a dancer. He had performed with the dance company Philadanco and used dance to celebrate his LGBTQ+ identity. Sibley was 28.

Brooklyn prosecutors have charged a 17-year-old high school student with hate-motivated murder in Sibley’s death.

The stabbing happened after a group of teenagers got into an argument with Sibley and his friends as they danced shirtless to a Beyoncé song while they gassed up their car.

Police said the teens used homophobic slurs and made anti-Black statements.

Security camera video showed the argument had broken up and both groups had walked away when Sibley, who is Black, and his friends abruptly returned and crossed a parking lot to confront the white 17-year-old, who was recording with his phone.

In the video, Sibley could be seen following the teen and then lunging at him. The stabbing happened out of a clear view of the cameras.

Karen Pendergrass, a teacher at the Philadelphia School of Dance Arts remembered Sibley as a shy 14-year-old who kept popping his head in the door of her classroom.

“You’ve got one more time to come past my door and then you’re coming through my door,” she said she had told him. “He took that class, he got a scholarship and from there he just flourished.”

A dance scholarship will be set up in Sibley’s name, Pendergrass said.

Sibley’s death prompted an outpouring of tributes from politicians and some celebrities, including Beyoncé and the filmmaker Spike Lee.

At least one witness told reporters some of the teens who clashed with Sibley and his friends had objected to the dancers’ behavior because they were Muslim. The mother and lawyer of the 17-year-old boy charged in the stabbing, though, said he is actually a Christian who wears a cross and goes to church.

The teen’s grandmother told the Daily News he was just defending himself.

Related Posts

Lots of love and laughter as friends, family and loved ones gather at Positano Coast to celebrate Leah Fletcher Reports: Chicago teen found dead in freezer may have been set up by friends to be raped and killed Default ThumbnailAli at 70: The champ’s Louisville friends remember early days
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Phila Recycling

Categories

Philadelphia Recycling

Recent News

Diaspora

After Quran burnings, UN rights body calls for more action to combat religious hatred

July 16, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Muslim protestors shout slogans against the burning of the Quran in...

Politics

Vice President Kamala Harris makes history with tie breaking votes in Senate

July 16, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Vice President Kamala Harris arrives at the Senate to break any...

Diaspora

After Quran burnings, UN rights body calls for more action to combat religious hatred

July 16, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Muslim protestors shout slogans against the burning of the Quran in...

Color Of Money

Six tips to help you spot and avoid financial scams

July 31, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email BPTTechnology can make life convenient, especially with mobile phones that help us stay...

Food And Beverage

What’s Cookin’: Vegan Creamy Pesto Zucchini Pasta

August 6, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email Tweet Share Pin Email Related Posts Vegan Creamy Pesto Zucchini Pasta What’s Cookin’?...

Seniors

How to make your home work for you through the years

July 21, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email BPTCourtesy of Peerless® Faucet“Aging in place” (aka independent living) is the phenomenon of...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff