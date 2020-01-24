Image

6:05 AM / Saturday January 25, 2020

Visit Dorchester
24 Jan 2020

Former state lawmaker pleads guilty to stealing from charity

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
January 24, 2020 Category: Local Posted by:

By Mark Scolforo

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 A former state representative faces three months in the Philadelphia jail after pleading guilty Thursday to charges she took money from a charity she established for the needy and spent it on vacations, clothing and other personal needs.

Former Rep. Movita Johnson-Harrell entered the pleas in Philadelphia, more than a month after she resigned in the wake of charges from the state attorney general’s office.

Johnson-Harrell, 53, was also sentenced to 8 1/2 months of house arrest and must repay the nonprofit. She will turn over real estate that will be sold to help pay the restitution.

Image

The organization, Motivations Education and Consultation Associates, aims to help the homeless, seniors, children and people with mental health or substance abuse challenges, among others.

Johnson-Harrell, a west Philadelphia Democrat, won a special election last year for the House seat that had become vacant when her predecessor, Vanessa Lowery Brown, was sentenced to probation on a bribery conviction.

“Movita is an exceptional woman who will serve her sentence, and then return to her mission of advocacy,” her attorney, Jessica Natali, said in a written statement.

She pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges related to campaign and state financial reports and guilty to felony theft and perjury.

“This Philadelphia community would have been in a better place had this former public official invested MECA’s money into the people who needed the care she promised,” Attorney General Shapiro said in a statement.

Johnson-Harrell was the first Muslim woman to serve in the state House, campaigning on a platform of ending gun violence, and had worked in the victim and witness services unit of the Philadelphia district attorney’s office.

A judge set her surrender date for Feb. 6, according to the online docket.

A special election to fill her seat is scheduled for Feb. 25.

Related Posts

Johnson-Harrell sworn in, set to begin first term as state representative Ex-Oklahoma lawmaker pleads guilty to child sex trafficking Pennsylvania lawmaker charged with stealing from nonprofit
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Commentary

Will money rule in this presidential race?

January 24, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email By Julianne Malveaux TriceEdneyWire.com Democrats started this presidential campaign season with more than...

Travel

Smooth Traveler: Small town tales: Short Pump and Ashland, Virginia

January 23, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOT: Ashland Mural (Photos: Renée S. Gordon) By Renée S. Gordon In...

Seniors

Ways to make the world a better place for seniors

January 23, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email Family Features By 2050, the senior population (adults age 65 and older) will...

Entertainment

Terry Crews visits Philadelphia to talk life lessons, ‘America’s Got Talent’ and the beauty of creativity

January 23, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email By Kharisma McIlwaine Terry Crews truly embodies the word multi-hyphenate, having been incredibly...

Color Of Money

Swiping payment cards at the pump could put your card information at risk

January 23, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT Have you paid for gas recently at the pump where you’ve had...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of Jan. 26

January 23, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email All Signs: This week, the Sun and Mercury are in Aquarius; Venus joins...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff