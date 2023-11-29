Image

8:49 AM / Thursday November 30, 2023

Independence Blue Cross
29 Nov 2023

Former Pro Bowl wide receiver DeSean Jackson to retire as an Eagle

November 29, 2023

ABOVE PHOTO:  DeSean Jackson  (AP Photo/Matt Rourke )

From 6abc:

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — Wide receiver DeSean Jackson, who electrified the football field during two stints in Philadelphia, will retire as an Eagle on Friday.

He will then be recognized as an honorary captain ahead of the Eagles game at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.

Jackson, a second-round pick in the 2008 draft, spent eight of his 15 seasons in Philadelphia where he garnered Pro Bowl nods in 2009, 2010 and 2013.

The Eagles noted that, in 95 career games with the Birds, Jackson ranks third all-time in receiving yards (6,512), sixth in receptions (379), and ninth in receiving touchdowns (35).

As a punt returner, he finished second in punt returns (132), third in punt return yards (1,296), and is the team’s all-time leader in punt return touchdowns (tied Darren Sproles with four).

Full story on 6abc

